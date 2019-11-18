Northwest Guilford Men’s Soccer in NCHSAA State Playoffs, with Regional Finals set for Tuesday(11/19/19) in Winston-Salem:Northwest Students get on the bus, or get on your horse!!!
The Northwest Boys soccer team will play for the Regional Finals on Tuesday November 19 at 6:00pm vs RJ Reynolds.
The match will be played at 1250 Bolton St, Winston Salem as Reynolds does not have a field on campus. The field is located behind Bolton Elementary School. The winner will advance to the State Championship game on Saturday.
Tickets will be $8 and only NCHSAA approved passes will be accepted. **********An anonymous donor will pay for any Northwest Student that attends the game.**********
Michael Everett
Athletic Director
Northwest Guilford High School
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.