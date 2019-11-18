Northwest Guilford Men’s Soccer in NCHSAA State Playoffs, with Regional Finals set for Tuesday(11/19/19) in Winston-Salem:Northwest Students get on the bus, or get on your horse!!!

The Northwest Boys soccer team will play for the Regional Finals on Tuesday November 19 at 6:00pm vs RJ Reynolds.

The match will be played at 1250 Bolton St, Winston Salem as Reynolds does not have a field on campus. The field is located behind Bolton Elementary School. The winner will advance to the State Championship game on Saturday.

Tickets will be $8 and only NCHSAA approved passes will be accepted. **********An anonymous donor will pay for any Northwest Student that attends the game.**********

Michael Everett

Athletic Director

Northwest Guilford High School