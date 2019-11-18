Round Two of the NCHSAA Football Playoffs coming up this Friday Night(11/22/19)
4-A West
#9 Porter Ridge(7-5) at #1 Grimsley(10-1)
#6 Mooresville(7-5) at #3 Ragsdale(5-6)
#7 Davie County(7-5) at #2 East Forsyth(9-2)
#5 Glenn(8-4) at #4 Hickory Ridge(8-3)
4-AA West
#11 WS Reagan(9-3) at #3 West Forsyth(10-1)
3-A West
#6 Northeast Guilford(10-2) at #3 AC Reynolds-Asheville(10-2)
3-A East
#6 Jacksonville-Northside(7-5) at #3 Eastern Alamance(12-0)
#10 Western Alamance(9-3) at #2 Havelock(10-1)
3AA West
#6 Mount Tabor(8-4) at #3 Dudley(10-2)
#13 Northern Guilford(8-4) at #5 Northwest Cabarrus(11-1)
3-AA East
#14 Gray’s Creek(8-4) at #6 Southeast Guilford(9-3)
#9 Southern Alamance(9-3) at #1 Lee County(12-0)
2-A West
#7 Newton Conover(8-4) at #2 Reidsville(11-1)
2-AA East
#9 East Duplin(7-5) at #1 Randleman(11-0)
