Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 11/18-11/23/19:Basketball starts on Tuesday/Football Friday Home Round Two of NCHSAA Playoffs vs. Gray’s Creek
11/19/19 Tuesday Basketball JV Men’s A 4:30 PM Northeast Guilford
11/19/19 Tuesday Basketball V Women’s A 6:00 PM Northeast Guilford
11/19/19 Tuesday Basketball V Men’s A 7:30 PM Northeast Guilford
11/21/19 Thursday Basketball JV Men’s A 4:30 PM Dudley
11/21/19 Thursday Basketball V Women’s A 6:00 PM Dudley
11/21/19 Thursday Wrestling V Men’s H 6:00 PM Chapel Hill Home Tri-Match-Chapel Hill/RJR
11/21/19 Thursday Basketball V Men’s A 7:30 PM Dudley TBA
11/22/19 Friday Basketball JV Women’s A 6:30 PM Southwest Guilford
11/22/19 Friday Football V Men’s H 7:30 PM TBA 2nd Round of the State Playoffs vs Grey’s Creek SEHS Stadium
11/23/19 Saturday Wrestling V Men’s A 8:00 AM Cedar Ridge Red Wolf Invitational (Varsity only)
