Two Big Offers for Tight End/Long Snapper Lawson Albright(Grimsley HS) this week:Virginia Tech and Duke now on the table

Outstanding young receiver and long snapper Lawson Albright(Grimsley High School) has received two college offers early in this week, with Duke coming to the table on Sunday, and Virginia Tech up to the bargaining table today/Monday…Here is Lawson Albright on Twitter with the news….

Lawson Albright

@AlbrightLawson

Today/November 18

Grateful to receive an offer from Virginia Tech!

Lawson Albright

@AlbrightLawson

Nov 17

Excited to receive an offer from Duke University!