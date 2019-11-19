Brandon Wiggins out as head football coach at Ben L. Smith High School

Brandon Wiggins is out as the head football coach at Ben L. Smith High School…He will stay on at Ben L. Smith HS as a teacher, and he will coach the track team in the Spring of 2020…

Spoke with Coach Wiggins earlier this evening and he said the school/administration has decided to go in a different direction, and he will no longer be coaching football in any capacity, at Ben L. Smith High School…

The school thanked him for his efforts over the past four years/seasons, but felt like it was the right time to make a change in the leadership of their football program at Ben L. Smith High School…Time for the Smith Golden Eagles to go in a different direction..

No regrets on the part of Coach Wiggins, he said he did his best and has no hard feelings toward Smith High School, in the decision that they have made..He loved coaching football at Ben L. Smith, but that chapter in his life has come to a close…

Coach Wiggins also played his high school football for Ben L. Smith HS, and he attended and played college football at Elon University….

Smith finished (1-10) in 2019 and (3-8) in 2018….(5-7) in 2017 and (3-8) in 2016….Overall Record over the Four Seasons:(12-33)/Overall Conference Record(5-17)

Coach Wiggins a sharp young man and he will do fine in his future endeavors…

Farewell Statement from Coach Brandon Wiggins at Smith High School:

I would first like to thank the Administration, Athletic Director, Staff, Parents, Alumni, Community Supporters and most of all, Student-Athletes that I have worked with over my last 8 years during my tenure here at Smith.

I have been let go as the Head Coach of the Football Program.

After a challenging season and the school currently transitioning with a new leadership at the helm, I understand why the Administration felt that it was best to move in another direction.

Ben L. Smith has matured me as a student, mentor, teacher, coach, and most of all man, and I will always cherish the life lessons and relationships that I have developed here. I will also always be grateful for the opportunity to coach at my Alma Mater and watch young men from my neighborhood succeed on and off the field.

I will continue to serve at Smith as a Teacher and a Track coach in support of the new Administration until God leads me to my next assignment.

Thanks again for all of your love and support, my heart will forever bleed Green and Gold.