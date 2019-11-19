Game Report on Guilford Prep Academy-Positive Day Boys Basketball:GPA 58, Positive Day 31

Boys Middle School Basketball
Guilford Prep Academy 58, Positive Day 31
Guilford Prep(2-0)

Guilford Prep scoring:
Jerron Blackwell 20 Points
Kendrick Johnson 17
Kohi Strickland 13

Guilford Prep plays The Point tomorrow @ 5:15 @ The Point….

Courtesy of Coach Caleb Baldwin

