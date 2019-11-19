Game Report on Morehead-Bartlett Yancey Boys Basketball:Panthers top Buccaneers, 70-44
Morehead 70, Bartlett Yancey 44
Morehead- Shy Lampkin 8, Blake Bird 13, Javien Chandler 22, Kenyan Allan, Jarrett Stewart 9, Jordan Sharpe 8, Tyleak Scales 2
Bartlett Yancey Ricky L. 11, Phayzaun E 10, William M 7, Jacob S 4, Nasir O 2, Miles J 3, Omari P 7
Courtesy of Coach Price
