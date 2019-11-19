High School Basketball Tonight Finals(11/19/19)
Greensboro Day School girls 53, Burlington School 35
GDS(3-0)
Southwest Guilford girls 35, WS Reagan 32
SWG(1-0)
Greensboro Day School boys 70, Burlington School 52
GDS(2-1)
Northeast Guilford boys 77, Southeast Guilford 48
NEG(1-0)/SEG(0-1)
Western Guilford boys 56, Cornerstone Charter Academy 33
Morehead boys 70, Bartlett-Yancey 44
Morehead(1-0)
Guilford Prep Academy/Middle School 58, Positive Day 31
GPA(2-0)
Providence Grove 53, East Davidson 50
JV Boys Basketball:
Ragsdale 67, North Davidson 51
Ragsdale(1-0)/North Davidson(0-1)
