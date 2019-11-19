NCHSAA Men’s Soccer Regional Finals:Tonight #2 Northwest Guilford(21-2-2) at #1 WS Reynolds(18-2-1)
1A MEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS
East
#1 Franklin Academy (23-2-0) vs. #3 Raleigh Charter (19-3-0)
West
#2 Mount Airy (23-1-0) vs. #5 Christ the King (18-5-1)
2A MEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS
East
#5 Dixon (23-1-1) vs. #3 First Flight (18-3-0)
West
#1 East Lincoln (26-0-0) vs. #2 Hibriten (25-1-2)
3A MEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS
East
#3 Williams (24-3-0) vs. #1 Jacksonville (20-1-1)
West
#1 Charlotte Catholic (24-0-2) vs. #2 Concord (25-1-2)
**********4A MEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS**********
East
#1 Holly Springs (22-2-1) vs. #2 Wake Forest (19-1-2)
West
#1 R.J. Reynolds (18-2-1) vs. #2 Northwest Guilford (21-2-2)
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.