NCHSAA Men’s Soccer Regional Finals:Tonight #2 Northwest Guilford(21-2-2) at #1 WS Reynolds(18-2-1)

1A MEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS

East

#1 Franklin Academy (23-2-0) vs. #3 Raleigh Charter (19-3-0)

West

#2 Mount Airy (23-1-0) vs. #5 Christ the King (18-5-1)

2A MEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS

East

#5 Dixon (23-1-1) vs. #3 First Flight (18-3-0)

West

#1 East Lincoln (26-0-0) vs. #2 Hibriten (25-1-2)

3A MEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS

East

#3 Williams (24-3-0) vs. #1 Jacksonville (20-1-1)

West

#1 Charlotte Catholic (24-0-2) vs. #2 Concord (25-1-2)

**********4A MEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS**********

East

#1 Holly Springs (22-2-1) vs. #2 Wake Forest (19-1-2)

West

#1 R.J. Reynolds (18-2-1) vs. #2 Northwest Guilford (21-2-2)

