Carolina Cobras Sign Kicker T.C. Stevens

Carolina Cobras Sign K T.C. Stevens

from D.J. Wagner with the Carolina Cobras

Greensboro, NC

The Carolina Cobras announce the signing of former Baltimore Brigade (AFL) K T.C. Stevens for the 2020 season.

T.C. Stevens (5’11” 190, Hampden-Sydney) was a four-year starter at Hampden-Sydney, the first two years as Punter before taking over the kicking duties in his Junior year. He was named Second Team All-ODAC in his Sophomore year as a punter. After college he has spent time with seven different teams, the Rio Grande Valley Dorados, the Richmond Raiders where he was named Special Teams player of the year in both 2012 and 2015 and was First Team All-PIFL three times in four years with the team. He them moved onto New Orleans VooDoo, Triangle Torch, Washington Valor, Richmond Roughriders and last year was assigned and played for the Baltimore Brigade.

ABOUT THE CAROLINA COBRAS

The Carolina Cobras are members of the National Arena League (NAL). Founded in 2017, the Carolina Cobras are starting their third season in 2020 and were the 2018 National Arena League Champions. The Cobras play their home games at the Greensboro Coliseum. Cobra Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now call (336) 445-7232 or visit carcobras.com. Follow the Cobras on Facebook at facebook.com/carcobras, twitter.com/carcobras and instagram.com/carcobras.

ABOUT NATIONAL ARENA LEAGUE

The National Arena League was founded in 2016 and hosted its inaugural season in 2017 as the premier league in arena football. The National Arena League will kick off its fourth season in 2020. For more information regarding expansion opportunities or partnerships, contact Commissioner Chris Siegfried at chris@nationalarenaleague.com . For more information about the NAL visit www.nationalarenaleague.com, facebook.com/nationalarenaleauge, twitter.com/NALfootball, Instagram.com/nationalarenaleague.