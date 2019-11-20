College Men’s Basketball Final – #19 Guilford 76, Averett 61:Jorden Davis(Durham Academy) leads Quaker men with career-high/game-high 23 points

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Jorden Davis (Durham, N.C./Durham Academy (Roanoke)) scored a career- and game-high 23 points in Guilford College’s 78-61 men’s basketball win over visiting Averett University Wednesday night. The sophomore guard tallied 13 second-half points, made all six field goals (including a three-pointer), and drained 10-of-13 free throws.

Guilford, ranked 19th in the current D3hoops.com top 25 Poll, held the Cougars to 6-of-30 (20%) shooting from three-point land in its fourth-straight victory.

The Quakers led for most of the game, despite Averett’s 24 offensive rebounds, the most yielded by a Guilford team since 2006. Liam Ward (17 points) and Kyler Gregory (Yadkinville, N.C./Starmount) both scored 11 second-half points and fueled a 15-6 run that turned a six-point game into a 15-point margin with 11:48 left in regulation. Gregory, who finished with 15 points and a game-best 13 boards, tallied nine points during the outburst.

Averett committed 16 second-half fouls and Guilford shot two free throws for each Cougars’ foul in the final nine minutes. The Quakers converted 15-of-19 from the stripe in the second half, which helped them gradually open a 21-point spread with two minutes left.

Guilford limited Averett’s inside scoring chances and the Cougars could not get their outside shots to fall. They made just 3-of-22 trifectas before Isaiah Jones made three straight treys in a two-minute span late in the game. He finished with a team-best 18 points, 13 in the second half. Teammate Timothy Henry had 16 points and 10 boards, nine off the offensive glass.

Coach Tom Palombo’s Quakers host Berry College Saturday (11/23) at 2:00 p.m.

Courtesy of Dave Walters

Guilford College Athletics