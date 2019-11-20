College Women’s Basketball Final:Guilford 74, Ferrum 59, as Kristen Roberts(Southeast Guilford HS) shoots 6-11 from three-point range and unloads a 28-point night for Quakers

from Bob Lowe, with Guilford College Sports Information:

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Freshman Kristen Roberts(Southeast Guilford High School)

scored a career and game-high 28 points as Guilford College won at

Ferrum College, 74-59, on Wednesday.

The game was the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) opener for

both clubs. The Quakers used a big fourth-quarter to secure the win

and improve to 3-0 and 0-1 on the young season. The Panthers fell to

0-4 and 0-1 in the ODAC.

Roberts came off the bench to shoot 8-of-17 from the field. She made

6-of-11 three-point baskets and converted 6-of-10 free throws.

Sophomore Calyn Davis scored 13 points and freshman Carisma Lynn

recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds for the visitors.

Guilford held a 23-20 lead at halftime and led 44-43 heading to the

final frame. The visitors then scored outscore FC 30-16 in the final

10 minutes en route to the win.

Kayla Cabiness tallied a team-best 23 points for the Panthers. She

made 9-of-23 field goals and added five free throws. Cameron Hawkins

netted 13 points and eight rebounds for the home club. Aisha Martin

added 11 points for GC

The Quakers led in rebounding, 54-37. Junior Monell Dunlap came off

the bench to grab 10 boards for GC. The Quakers shot 38-percent

(22-58) to Ferrum’s 30-percent (20-66). The visitors converted

22-of-35 free throws. The Panthers made 9-of-15 from the charity

stripe.

Guilford returns to action on Tuesday (11/26) when Pfeiffer University

visits Ragan-Brown Field House. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.