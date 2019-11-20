College Women’s Basketball Final:Guilford 74, Ferrum 59, as Kristen Roberts(Southeast Guilford HS) shoots 6-11 from three-point range and unloads a 28-point night for Quakers
from Bob Lowe, with Guilford College Sports Information:
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Freshman Kristen Roberts(Southeast Guilford High School)
scored a career and game-high 28 points as Guilford College won at
Ferrum College, 74-59, on Wednesday.
The game was the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) opener for
both clubs. The Quakers used a big fourth-quarter to secure the win
and improve to 3-0 and 0-1 on the young season. The Panthers fell to
0-4 and 0-1 in the ODAC.
Roberts came off the bench to shoot 8-of-17 from the field. She made
6-of-11 three-point baskets and converted 6-of-10 free throws.
Sophomore Calyn Davis scored 13 points and freshman Carisma Lynn
recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds for the visitors.
Guilford held a 23-20 lead at halftime and led 44-43 heading to the
final frame. The visitors then scored outscore FC 30-16 in the final
10 minutes en route to the win.
Kayla Cabiness tallied a team-best 23 points for the Panthers. She
made 9-of-23 field goals and added five free throws. Cameron Hawkins
netted 13 points and eight rebounds for the home club. Aisha Martin
added 11 points for GC
The Quakers led in rebounding, 54-37. Junior Monell Dunlap came off
the bench to grab 10 boards for GC. The Quakers shot 38-percent
(22-58) to Ferrum’s 30-percent (20-66). The visitors converted
22-of-35 free throws. The Panthers made 9-of-15 from the charity
stripe.
Guilford returns to action on Tuesday (11/26) when Pfeiffer University
visits Ragan-Brown Field House. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.
