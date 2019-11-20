Cunane(Northern Guilford HS) leads the Wolfpack train, as N.C. State Women top Maine, 62-34, on Tuesday morning:Cunane able to explain what this game means to Wolfpack Women’s Basketball

Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford High School) led all N.C. State Wolfpack scorers and rebounders on Tuesday morning, as the Pack ran past the Maine Black Bears, 62-34, at Reynolds Coliseum, in Raleigh….

Cunane in the lane, and leading the Wolfpack women’s train, with 12 points/10 rebounds…Overall balanced scoring for the Pack in this Education Day victory….

N.C. State Women’s Basketball now (4-0) to start out the 2019-2020 season…

from www.gopack.com:

RALEIGH – The 14th-ranked NC State women’s basketball team improved to 4-0 for the ninth straight season as it defeated the visiting Maine Black Bears (1-3) by a 62-34 final score Tuesday afternoon on Kay Yow court inside Valvano Arena at Reynolds Coliseum.

Tuesday’s game was NC State’s annual Education Day, during which the Wolfpack welcomes 2,500 fifth-grade students for a field trip in partnership with the Wake County Public School System. In addition to watching the game, the students complete activity workbooks and watch educational videos featuring Wolfpack student-athletes.

“It was amazing,” sophomore center Elissa Cunane said. “At one point they were doing the ‘NC State’ cheer and I couldn’t even hear Jada (Boyd) talking beside me. Before the game I was thinking about how we were those kids at one point, watching these great players play. Now we are playing, and everything that we do, those kids are watching. They’re going to watch what we do and they’re going to want to do that.”

“It’s a very important game, and I think it is very cool the way NC State women’s basketball represents our school, and how we do so as individuals. I’m glad that they got to come see it.”

The Wolfpack put together a well-balanced scoring attack, led by Cunane’s 12 points. She added 10 rebounds for her second double-double performance in a row and the sixth of her NC State career. Jada Boyd was active on the glass as she hauled in a career-high 16 rebounds to accompany her eight points, three blocked shots and three assists.

The Wolfpack maintained its formidable defensive presence by limiting Maine to 14-of-57 (.246) shooting on the day. NC State has yet to allow an opponent to shoot better than 30 percent from the field so far this season. Dor Saar led the Black Bears with 10 points.