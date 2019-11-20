Elon Softball Set for Japanese Global Experience

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University softball team is set to take part in its second international global experience next week, Nov. 23-30, as the Phoenix heads to Tokyo, Japan, as a part of the university’s commitment to students achieving a global education.

As part of the Elon commitment to diversity and global engagement for its students, the week-long excursion will include the team touring several Japanese cities and cultural sites, practicing and competing versus international competition while also participating in a class called Cellphones and Samurai: The Cultural Clash of Japan’s Traditional Culture and Modern Digital Communications Society. The course will be designed and taught by Dr. Daniel Haygood, an associate professor from the Elon School of Communications.

“We are very grateful for Elon University and our administration to give our student-athletes this opportunity every four years,” said Elon head softball coach Kathy Bocock. “We’re excited to travel back to Japan. We had a great time on our previous global experience so I am looking forward to going back to experience it with our current group of student-athletes and staff.”

The itinerary for the once-in-a-lifetime experience will include the touring the city of Kyoto and its rich history, a visit to the Sensoji Temple and taking part in the Japanese drumming session Taiko as the team immerses itself in the region’s cultural environment. The players will also visit the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden and participate in a tea ceremony during a tour at Nihombasni.

The program will also train with teams from local universities. Elon is scheduled for a training session with the Nippon Sport Science University softball team and will play against the Tokyo Women’s College of Physical Education in an exhibition.

Updates of the team’s studies abroad will be featured on elonphoenix.com as well as on the program’s social media accounts. Follow the Phoenix on Twitter and Instagram at @Elonsoftball for more updates on the team’s global experience in Japan.