Game Report on North Davidson-Mount Airy Girls Basketball:MA over ND 56-51, as Emily Hege leads all scorers with 26 points
North Davidson at Mount Airy
Mount Airy 56, North Davidson 51
1st quarter ND 16 MA 10 2nd quarter ND 1 MA 15 3rd quarter ND 9 MA 11 4th quarter ND 25 MA 20
ND
Emily Hege 26 points
Courtney McMillan 14 points
Lettie Michaels 5 points
Erin Coffey 3 points
Tiara Elam 2 points
Rebecca Minton 1 point
MA
Kenzie Hodges 19 points
Addie Phipps 19 points
Kylie Hollingsworth 6 points
Elizabeth Heck 4 points
Morgan Mayfield 4 points
Tessa Stovall 2 points
Grey Moore 2 points
Courtesy of North Davidson coach Cindy Dukes
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.