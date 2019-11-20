Game Report on North Davidson-Mount Airy Girls Basketball:MA over ND 56-51, as Emily Hege leads all scorers with 26 points

North Davidson at Mount Airy

Mount Airy 56, North Davidson 51

   
1st quarter  ND 16  MA  10
2nd quarter  ND 1   MA  15
3rd quarter  ND 9   MA  11
4th quarter  ND 25  MA  20

ND
Emily Hege 26 points
Courtney McMillan 14 points
Lettie Michaels 5 points
Erin Coffey 3 points
Tiara Elam 2 points
Rebecca Minton 1 point

MA
Kenzie Hodges 19 points
Addie Phipps 19 points
Kylie Hollingsworth 6 points
Elizabeth Heck 4 points
Morgan Mayfield 4 points
Tessa Stovall 2 points
Grey Moore 2 points

Courtesy of North Davidson coach Cindy Dukes

