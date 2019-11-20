Hot Shooting Leads Greensboro College Pride Men To Victory Over Ferrum In Front Of Packed Crowd:Greyson Collins(Ragsdale/Caldwell Academy) and K.J. Langley(Southwest Guilford HS) key contributors

Hot Shooting Leads Pride Men To Victory Over Ferrum In Front Of Packed Crowd

from Wesley Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College men’s basketball team shot 54-percent from the field Wednesday evening and defeated the Panthers of Ferrum College in their home opener 85-63.

The two teams traded baskets over the first five minutes of the first half before Greensboro began to blow the game wide open with a 16-2 run that helped establish a 24-12 lead. During the run, Greensboro connected on seven of their eight shots from the field with Greyson Collins(Ragsdale High School/Caldwell Academy) leading the way with five points while Matthew Brown added four points.

Ferrum then made the games next basket to pull within 10, but Greensboro closed out the half on a 20-9 run, fueled by three three-pointers by Keyford Langley(Southwest Guilford High School), to go into halftime with a 44-23 lead.

In the second half, Greensboro would lead by as many as 29 points, following a layup by Michael Phifer, before going to win by the 22-point margin.

“The atmosphere in Hanes Gymnasium was absolutely electric tonight and our guys fueled off of every bit of it,” Head Coach Jim Cantamessa said. “I want to thank each and every fan for coming out on a Wednesday night to make the gym rock with energy from the opening tip.

“After we got things rolling, the guys played with a lot of heart and intensity. All the guys shared the ball really well, which allowed us to get open shots. I want our guys to continue playing that style of basketball all season. If we are able to do that the sky is the limit for this group. In addition, we did a great job once again on the glass, especially on the defensive end, which needs to continue being another focus”

Minnis finished with a team-high 14 points on four-of-six shooting while Langley hit four three-pointers on the day to finish with 12 points. Phifer and Keyshawn Dorsey had 10 points each. Brown posted a game-high eight rebounds to go along with nine points.

The Pride men will return to action Saturday when they host the Royals of Regent University. For more information on Greensboro College men’s basketball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.