Virginia Tech Hokie Women’s Basketball Captures 43-point win over Maryland Eastern Shore:Liz Kitley(NWG) with 10 pts./9 rebounds and Cayla King(NWG) 8 pts./4 rebounds help Hokies roll

BLACKSBURG – Balanced scoring from all positions and an unselfish effort with 22 assists helped the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team to an 86-43 victory over Maryland Eastern Shore Tuesday night on Carilion Clinic Court at Cassell Coliseum.

The win moves Tech to 4-0, the fourth consecutive season that the Hokies have reached that mark. The Hawks move to 1-4 with the loss.

The Hokies used a 9-0 spurt in the first quarter to seize control of the game early and would extend the lead early in the second quarter where they scored the first nine points.

Maryland Eastern Shore was led by 13 points from Makayla Adams, but struggled to find a rhythm on the offensive end, shooting just 25% for the night. The Hawks also turned the ball over 16 times.

Trinity Baptiste broke out of what might be described as a slump with no field goals over the course of the last two games, scoring a season best 20 points and adding eight rebounds. She was 7 of 10 from the field and also capitalized on the free throw line making all six attempts.

Four other Tech players reached double figures, representing a balanced offensive effort where the Hokies shot 46% from the field.

Aisha Sheppard continued her excellent start to the season, scoring 18 points, on another efficient night, 7 of 10 from the field. Like Baptiste, she was 6 of 6 from the free throw line as well and grabbed seven rebounds a new career best.

Elizabeth Kitley(Northwest Guilford High School) flirted with a double-double, scoring 10 points and securing nine boards while Alex Obouh Fegue contributed 12 points off of the bench in 16 minutes and had seven rebounds of her own.

In the backcourt, Dara Mabrey added 10 points and five assists and point guard Taja Cole, the ACC leader in helpers got everyone involved, dishing out eight assists on the night.

GAME NOTES

The Hokies advanced to 4-0 for the fourth consecutive season and 11th time overall.

Five players recorded double digit scoring nights for the second time this season; (Baptiste 20, Sheppard 18, Obouh Fegue 12, Mabrey 10, Kitley 10).

Off the bench, freshmen Cayla King(Northwest Guilford High School) added eight points and four rebounds and Makayla Ennis chipped in with four points and five boards.

Tech owned the glass 52-27.

The Hokies were 14 of 15 from the free throw line, their best percentage of the season.