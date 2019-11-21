Elon Unveils 2020 Football Schedule

ELON, N.C. – In conjunction with CAA Football on Thursday, Nov. 21, Elon University has unveiled its complete football schedule for the 2020 campaign. The 11-game slate is highlighted by three consecutive home games in October while also featuring a trip to the Triangle to visit the ACC’s Duke Blue Devils.

In all, Elon will host five home games at Rhodes Stadium starting Saturday, Sept. 19, against Campbell. Other home opponents in 2020 include Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Richmond in October with the final regular-season home contest set for Nov. 14 against Towson.

Throughout 2020, the Phoenix will make visits to non-conference foes The Citadel for the season-opener on Sept. 5 before visiting Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium for Week 2 on Sept. 12. In CAA Football action, Elon will hit the road to take on William & Mary and Delaware in the first two conference games before closing the year in November with visits to James Madison and Villanova.

Game times and season ticket information will be announced at a later date.

Elon will close its 2019 campaign this weekend when it visits No. 19 Towson at Johnny Unitas Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. on FloSports.

2020 Elon Football Schedule

Sept. 5 at The Citadel

Sept. 12 at Duke

Sept. 19 vs. Campbell

Sept. 26 at William & Mary

Oct. 3 at Delaware

Oct. 10 – Open Date

Oct. 17 vs. Rhode Island

Oct. 24 vs. New Hampshire

Oct. 31 vs. Richmond

Nov. 7 at James Madison

Nov. 14 vs. Towson

Nov. 21 at Villanova