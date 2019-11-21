Game Report on High Point Andrews-Page Girls Basketball:Red Raiders too much for Pirates, as HPA runs past Page, 66-18
High Point Andrews 66, Page 18
Andrews 22 16 16 12- 66 Page 4 6 8 0- 18
Page 0-1 Brooke Becker 6, Amiya Martin 4, Kirah Lineberry 4, Melanie Niebitsie 2, Brianna Allison 2
Andrews 1-0 Jenel Nesbit 16, Sequoyah Johnson 13, Ashley Bowman 12, Aniyah Cureton 14, Kirethra Baker 7, Alex Belton 3
Page is at home vs NE Guilford on Friday
Courtesy of Page girls coach Ed Johnson
