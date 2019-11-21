North Carolina Amateur Sports and the Powerade State Games of North Carolina Provide Funding to Communities across the State(Jacob Shafer from Southwest Guilford HS)

North Carolina Amateur Sports and the Powerade State Games of North Carolina Provide Funding to Communities across the State

DURHAM, North Carolina – The North Carolina Amateur Sports Endowment Fund Committee has announced their grant and educational scholarship recipients for 2019. The North Carolina Amateur Sports Endowment Fund was established in 1988 with a contribution from the 1987 U.S. Olympic Festival that was hosted by North Carolina Amateur Sports. Fifty percent of the proceeds from the 1987 Olympic Festival were given to the United States Olympic Committee to advance the Olympic movement in the United States. The remaining proceeds were placed in a permanent endowment that continues to support amateur athletics in North Carolina annually. To date, more than $1,000,000 has been awarded to individuals and organizations in North Carolina.

The 2019 N.C. Amateur Sports Endowment Fund grant recipients include:

Organization/Individual Hometown Project Durham Striders Youth Association Durham Timing System Equipment NCUSA Wrestling Statewide Wrestling Tournament Equipment Western Carolina Wrestling Club Spruce Pine Wrestling Training Aids and Equipment Charlotte Flights Charlotte Timing & Meet Management Equipment NC Softball Coaches Association Statewide NCSCA Softball Coaches Clinic NCAS Boys & Girls Club Program Statewide Boys & Girls Club Olympic Experience Program

In addition to the above grants, the N.C. Amateur Sports Endowment Fund also awarded six educational scholarships that were sponsored by Bojangles’ and Powerade. The 2019 N.C. Amateur Sports Endowment Fund scholarship recipients include:

Individual Hometown 2019 State Games Sport Jacob Shafer High Point Baseball(Southwest Guilford HS) Jacob Stowe Hendersonville Baseball Nate Kampe Asheville Baseball Emma Wakeman Harrisburg Soccer Michael Carico Winston-Salem Baseball Jennifer Lopez Linwood Soccer

Information on how to apply for a 2020 grant or scholarship can be found at www.ncsports.org.

North Carolina Amateur Sports (NCAS) is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that annually hosts the Powerade State Games of North Carolina and Cycle North Carolina. NCAS is dedicated to the promotion of health, physical fitness and the Olympic Movement in North Carolina. For more information on NCAS and its events, please visit www.ncsports.org.