North Carolina Amateur Sports and the Powerade State Games of North Carolina Provide Funding to Communities across the State(Jacob Shafer from Southwest Guilford HS)

DURHAM, North Carolina – The North Carolina Amateur Sports Endowment Fund Committee has announced their grant and educational scholarship recipients for 2019. The North Carolina Amateur Sports Endowment Fund was established in 1988 with a contribution from the 1987 U.S. Olympic Festival that was hosted by North Carolina Amateur Sports. Fifty percent of the proceeds from the 1987 Olympic Festival were given to the United States Olympic Committee to advance the Olympic movement in the United States. The remaining proceeds were placed in a permanent endowment that continues to support amateur athletics in North Carolina annually. To date, more than $1,000,000 has been awarded to individuals and organizations in North Carolina.

The 2019 N.C. Amateur Sports Endowment Fund grant recipients include:

Organization/Individual              Hometown       Project
Durham Striders Youth Association    Durham	    Timing System Equipment

NCUSA Wrestling	                     Statewide	    Wrestling Tournament Equipment

Western Carolina Wrestling Club	     Spruce Pine    Wrestling Training Aids and Equipment

Charlotte Flights	             Charlotte	    Timing & Meet Management Equipment

NC Softball Coaches Association	     Statewide	    NCSCA Softball Coaches Clinic

NCAS Boys & Girls Club Program	     Statewide	    Boys & Girls Club Olympic Experience Program

In addition to the above grants, the N.C. Amateur Sports Endowment Fund also awarded six educational scholarships that were sponsored by Bojangles’ and Powerade. The 2019 N.C. Amateur Sports Endowment Fund scholarship recipients include:

Individual     Hometown         2019 State Games Sport
Jacob Shafer   High Point       Baseball(Southwest Guilford HS)
Jacob Stowe    Hendersonville	Baseball
Nate Kampe     Asheville	Baseball
Emma Wakeman   Harrisburg	Soccer
Michael Carico Winston-Salem	Baseball
Jennifer Lopez Linwood	        Soccer

Information on how to apply for a 2020 grant or scholarship can be found at www.ncsports.org.
North Carolina Amateur Sports (NCAS) is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that annually hosts the Powerade State Games of North Carolina and Cycle North Carolina. NCAS is dedicated to the promotion of health, physical fitness and the Olympic Movement in North Carolina. For more information on NCAS and its events, please visit www.ncsports.org.

