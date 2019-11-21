Wyndham Championship’s Paul Brown honored as 2019 PGA TOUR Volunteer of the Year

PGA TOUR to make donation to The First Tee of the Triad on Brown’s behalf

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA – Longtime Wyndham Championship (Greensboro, North Carolina)

volunteer Paul Brown was honored at the PGA TOUR’s Tournament Meetings on November 20 as the

2019 PGA TOUR Volunteer of the Year. With the award, the PGA TOUR will donate $5,000 to Brown’s

charity of choice, The First Tee of the Triad, a non-profit organization teaching kids (aged 7-18) valuable

life skills and essential character traits through the game of golf.

Brown has volunteered at the Wyndham Championship for over 20 years, most recently serving as a

Gallery Control Marshal and Hole Captain at Sedgefield Country Club’s 16th hole. His efforts are not

restricted to tournament week, as he supports the tournament staff throughout the year by assisting in

multiple office needs, including conducting surveys on how to improve the tournament. The Wyndham

Championship is just one of several Piedmont Triad events to which Brown donates his time.

“This is wonderful news for Paul Brown and the Wyndham Championship family,” said Wyndham

Championship Tournament Director Mark Brazil. “Paul is very deserving of the PGA TOUR Volunteer of

the Year honor. He loves our Piedmont Triad community and shows it through his volunteerism with the

Wyndham, the Greensboro Sports Foundation, the Greensboro Aquatic Center, the Greensboro Swarm

(Charlotte Hornets NBA G-League) and many other community activities. Congratulations to Paul and his

wife Charlotte on this special recognition.”

Tournaments would not be possible without the support of volunteers, who not only help the event

operate, but also contribute to the overall charitable impact. With the support of more than 100,000

volunteers annually, the TOUR assists approximately 3,000 charities each year. In 2018, the PGA TOUR

and its tournaments generated a record $190 million, bringing the all-time total to $2.84 billion.

“This is an absolutely overwhelming honor,” said Brown. “When you think of the thousands of

volunteers on the PGA TOUR who serve in the trenches, for me to be singled out in this manner is

something I’ll never forget. But our event is a team effort, and I accept this award on behalf of all of

volunteers and tournament staff who help make the Wyndham Championship one of the TOUR’s

premier events.”

Soon to be 85 years old in January, the Minnesota native is no stranger to sports, having worked for 45

years as an official for football, baseball, basketball, hockey and soccer. His wife, Charlotte, also an avid

golfer, is heavily involved in dog shows, having served as a superintendent at the Westminster Dog Show

at Madison Square Garden.

The 2020 Wyndham Championship, won this year by J.T. Poston, will be held August 4-9 at Sedgefield

Country Club.

