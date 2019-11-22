Game Report on Dudley-Southeast Guilford Boys Basketball:Frank Stockton with 24 points to pace Panthers

Dudley 88, Southeast Guilford 46

             Q1     Q2     Q3     Q4     F
Dudley       25     18     25     20     88
SE Guilford   7     12     18      9     46

Dudley
Frank Stockton 24pts
Coleman Wood 16pts
Jeremiah Dickerson 14pts
TJ McMaster 10
Nigel Vincent 9
Ayden Gamble 8
Darien Wynn 7

SE Guilford
T Green 2
J Cowart 2
C Fuller 19
H Seagraves 7
Z Friday 15
N Green 1

Courtesy of Josh Prince
Dudley High School
Asst. Men’s Basketball

