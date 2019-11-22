Game Report on Dudley-Southeast Guilford Boys Basketball:Frank Stockton with 24 points to pace Panthers
Dudley 88, Southeast Guilford 46
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Dudley 25 18 25 20 88 SE Guilford 7 12 18 9 46
Dudley
Frank Stockton 24pts
Coleman Wood 16pts
Jeremiah Dickerson 14pts
TJ McMaster 10
Nigel Vincent 9
Ayden Gamble 8
Darien Wynn 7
SE Guilford
T Green 2
J Cowart 2
C Fuller 19
H Seagraves 7
Z Friday 15
N Green 1
Courtesy of Josh Prince
Dudley High School
Asst. Men’s Basketball
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.