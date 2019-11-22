Game Report on Smith-Ragsdale Boys Basketball:Smith tops RHS, 80-44(Silas Mason with 18 pts. leading Smith Golden Eagles)

Smith 80, vs Ragsdale 44

Smith     26 (1st) 30(2nd) 14(3rd) 10(4th)=80
Ragsdale- 10 (1st) 10(2nd) 17(3rd)  7(4th)=44

Smith-(1,0)
Juwelz Hargrove 9 pts
Jordan Williams-10 pts
Khalid Hinds- 12 pts
Silas Mason-18 pts 7 reb
Nick McMullen- 14 pts 8 reb 4 ast
Isaiah Moore- 10 pts
Kobe George- 4
Armand Setzer- 1
Maurice Hinds- 2

Ragsdale- (0,1)
Manley- 6
Freeman- 5
Parker- 4
Siler- 11
Cofield- 4
Number 30-4
Number 32-2
Number 33-2
Number 40-2
Number 42-4

Courtesy of Coach Irv

