Game Report on Smith-Ragsdale Boys Basketball:Smith tops RHS, 80-44(Silas Mason with 18 pts. leading Smith Golden Eagles)
Smith 80, vs Ragsdale 44
Smith 26 (1st) 30(2nd) 14(3rd) 10(4th)=80 Ragsdale- 10 (1st) 10(2nd) 17(3rd) 7(4th)=44
Smith-(1,0)
Juwelz Hargrove 9 pts
Jordan Williams-10 pts
Khalid Hinds- 12 pts
Silas Mason-18 pts 7 reb
Nick McMullen- 14 pts 8 reb 4 ast
Isaiah Moore- 10 pts
Kobe George- 4
Armand Setzer- 1
Maurice Hinds- 2
Ragsdale- (0,1)
Manley- 6
Freeman- 5
Parker- 4
Siler- 11
Cofield- 4
Number 30-4
Number 32-2
Number 33-2
Number 40-2
Number 42-4
Courtesy of Coach Irv
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.