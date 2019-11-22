Greensboro College Women’s Basketball Rolls Past Mid-Atlantic Christian University Mustangs, 75-45

Women’s Basketball Rolls Past Mustangs 75-45

from Wes Gullett, Sport Information Director at Greensboro College

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The Greensboro College women’s basketball team coasted past the Mustangs of Mid-Atlantic Christian University Thursday 75-45.

Greensboro opened the first period on a 6-0 run before the Mustangs pulled to within two points before the Pride closed out the period on a 17-1 run to take a 23-5 lead into the second period.

The Pride then extended their lead to 37-18 at halftime.

Following the halftime break, Greensboro continued their offensive push as they used a 9-0 run over the first two minutes of the third period to take a 28-point lead before heading into the final 10 minutes with a 31-point advantage.

Over the final 10 minutes, the Pride continued to pull away and was able to secure the 30-point victory.

Diajah Hickson and Ashley Free both finished with 11 points while Shaiajah Dailey had nine points.

The Pride women will return to action Saturday when they travel to Emory & Henry College. For more information on Greensboro College women’s basketball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.