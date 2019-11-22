High School Football Tonight in and around Guilford County:Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week

#6 Mount Tabor at #3 Dudley….First meeting, Mount Tabor, 21-20 over Dudley…Dudley could be going to Wautaga/Boone in Round Three…Dudley(10-2)/Mount Tabor(8-4)…Dudley got a 27-yard FG from Boateng Woodson last week and they will need to make sure the kicking game and all Special Teams show up with their A-Team, on Friday night vs. Mount Tabor…

#14 Gray’s Creek at #6 Southeast Guilford…Gray’s Creek Round One 27-26 over Southern Durham and SEG topped Clayton, 13-6…SEG needs one of those big statement game wins to define who they are going into Round Three and could be going to Wilmington…SEG(9-3)/Gray’s Creek(8-4)…Gray’s Creek scored three times on defense(2 INT’s for TD’s/Scoop and Score Fumble Return for TD) vs. Southern Durham, leading to 21 of GC’s 27 points…SEG must protect the football vs. Gray’s Creek…Wyatt Smith at this game in coverage for GreensboroSports.com….

#6 Mooresville at #3 Ragsdale…Mooresville took care of Page, and now the Mooresville Blue Devils invade Ragsdale High School, in Jamestown..Mooresville 27-15 over Page and that game was Mooresville 20-15 until late in the game…..Ragsdale win and could be headed to East Forsyth next Friday…Ragsdale(5-6)/Mooresville(7-5)…QB Alston Hooker to lead the Ragsdale offense and Devan Boykin to lead the Ragsdale defense…

Porter Ridge Pirates at Grimsley Whirlies….Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week on GreensboroSports Radio….

Grimsley(10-1), Porter Ridge(7-5)…Grimsley #1 and Porter Ridge #9…Grimsley has to re-establish Quan Nora as the top back on the field Friday night…They need him playing BIG in the playoffs…Chris Zellous’ leadership will be paramount, he can take his team a long way….And Lawson Albright is such a BIG target, he has to be involved…Grimsley defense must hunker down and be the difference in the game…Must make Porter Ridge wish they were not on the field on offense…Game can be heard on GreensboroSports Radio…Pre-game around 6:50 and kickoff at 7:30pm….Be sure to tune in and follow the Grimsley Whirlies on GreensboroSports Radio….Don Tilley with stats and commentary, plus Don Moore with scores and updates on GreensboroSports.com and GreensboroSports Radio….

#6 Northeast Guilford at #3 Asheville Reynolds….Long ride, but if Trevon Hester and Kobi Perez are running right and also running left, NEG can win this game…The Rams will have to take control early and that means establish the ground game on their very first possession…..NEG could be at Statesville next week…NEG(10-2)/AC Reynolds(10-2)….Anthony Hairston and Chantz James lead the NEG Defense….

#13 Northern Guilford(8-4) at #5 Northwest Cabarrus(11-1)….Solid running and passing last week for Northern at Cox Mill…Nighthawks won that game, 39-35 and the NG QB, Will Lenard, is doing a very good job of leading this Nighthawk team….Northern wins, and could be at Weddington next week…McGinnis, Murchison and Moseley on the run for Northern, with Frogge and Conaway being on the receiving end of Lenard’s passes…

Picks:Taking Dudley, SEG, Ragsdale, Grimsley, Asheville Reynolds, Northwest Cabarrus..Taking all the home teams….

Picks last week(5-1) now for the season at (122-30)…..

This Week’s Top Ten Poll

1)Grimsley(10-1)

2)Dudley(10-2)

3)Northeast Guilford(10-2)

4)Southeast Guilford(9-3)

5)Northern Guilford(8-4)

6)Ragsdale(5-6)

7)Southwest Guilford(6-6)

8)Eastern Guilford(6-6)

9)High Point Christian(8-4)

10)Special Guest Spot:Warnersville Wolverines(3-0) after last week’s wins over in High Point….