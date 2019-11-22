Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Friday – November 22, 2019
Game of the Week Greensboro Sports Radio: Porter Ridge (7-5) at Grimsley (10-1) with Andy Durham and Don Tilley.
UPDATE #1 – 7:50 PM
1 Q
Porter Ridge (7-5) – 0
Grimsley (10-1) – 0
1 Q
Mooresville (7-5) – 0
Ragsdale (5-6) – 7
1 Q
Davie County (7-5) – 7
East Forsyth (9-2) – 0
1 Q
Glenn (8-4) – 0
Hickory Ridge (8-3) – 3
0 Q
Winston-Salem Reagan (9-3)
West Forsyth (10-1)
1 Q
Northeast Guilford (10-2) – 0
AC Reynolds (10-2) – 7
0 Q
Jacksonville-Northside (7-5)
Eastern Alamance (12-0)
0 Q
Western Alamance (9-3)
Havelock (10-1)
1 Q
Mount Tabor (8-4) – 7
Dudley (10-2) – 0
1 Q
Northern Guilford (8-4) – 7
Northwest Cabarrus (11-1) – 0
1 Q
Winston-Salem Parkland (8-3) – 0
Weddington (12-0) – 7
1 Q
Gray’s Creek (8-4) – 0
Southeast Guilford (9-3) – 6
0 Q
Southern Alamance (9-3)
Lee County (12-0)
0 Q
Newton Conover (8-4)
Reidsville (11-1)
0 Q
Eastern Randolph (10-2)
West Stokes (9-3)
0 Q
East Duplin (7-5)
Randleman (11-0)
