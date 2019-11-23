College Football Today(11/23/19) with Local/Area, ACC and Statewide Games
Local/Area Games:
N.C. Central at N.C. A&T 1pm
Elon at Towson 2pm
Duke at Wake Forest 7:30pm
Guilford College-Season Complete
Greensboro College-Season Complete
Winston-Salem State-Season Complete
ACC Games:
Mercer at North Carolina 3:30pm
Liberty at Virginia Noon
Boston College at Notre Dame 2:30pm
Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech 3:30pm
Syracuse at Louisville 4pm
Miami at Florida International 7pm
from Thursday:Georgia Tech 28, N.C. State 26
Statewide Games:
East Carolina at UConn Noon
Western Carolina at Alabama Noon
Drake at Davidson 12:30pm
Brevard at Carnegie Mellon 1pm
Miles College at Lenoir-Rhyne(10-0) 2pm
Gardner-Webb at Kennesaw State 2pm
Texas State at Appalachian State 2:30pm
Marshall at Charlotte 3:30pm
Campbell at Charleston Southern 3:30pm
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.