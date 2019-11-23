Game Report on Page-Northeast Guilford Boys Basketball:Ellis, Sellars, Conner and Maxwell push Pirates to victory

The Page Pirates improve to 2-0 on the young season by defeating Northeast Guilford 73-59. The Pirates jumped out to another quick start to help propel them to the victory. Page was lead by Jaden Ellis with 15 points and 5 assist. Jason Sellars had a double-double finishing with 13 points and 13 rebounds and also added 4 blocks. Zion Conner also finished in double figures with 13 points and added 7 rebounds, Mike Maxwell added 10 points and 4 rebounds.

Box Score

Page 20 19 18 16 73 Northeast 7 21 13 18 59

Page: Jaden Ellis 15, Mike Maxwell 10, Jonathan Campbell 4, Tyren Farrow 8, Zion Conner 13, Jason Sellers 13, Mac Pearsall 2, Whit Edwards 2, Josh Scovens 4, Tyler Mcyntire 2

Northeast: Malone 17, Guinijard 5, Swain 15, Williamson 6, Holley 7, Lewis 4, Herbin 3, Rivers 2