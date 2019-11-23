Game Report on Western Guilford-Southern Guilford Boys Basketball:Storm led by Ruffin and German over Hornets, 63-51/Neeley tops WG with 15 pts.

Final:Southern Guilford 63, Western Guilford 51 

           1            2            3            4
WG        12           13           11           15           51
SG        10           18           23           12           63

WG
Adonis Hayden 12
Christian Silva 2
TJ Smith 4
Jamal Kanu 3
Keyun McCullough 14
Zavier Neely 15
Deniel Torres 1

SG
Darrius Davis 9
Clay Edmondson 9
Zymir German 13
khalik Millner 5
Jivan Roberson 5
Brandon Ruffin 17
Desmond Thompson 3
Joshua Currie 2

Courtesy of Western Guilford coach Jerrod Harris

