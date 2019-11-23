Game Report on Western Guilford-Southern Guilford Boys Basketball:Storm led by Ruffin and German over Hornets, 63-51/Neeley tops WG with 15 pts.
Final:Southern Guilford 63, Western Guilford 51
1 2 3 4 WG 12 13 11 15 51 SG 10 18 23 12 63
WG
Adonis Hayden 12
Christian Silva 2
TJ Smith 4
Jamal Kanu 3
Keyun McCullough 14
Zavier Neely 15
Deniel Torres 1
SG
Darrius Davis 9
Clay Edmondson 9
Zymir German 13
khalik Millner 5
Jivan Roberson 5
Brandon Ruffin 17
Desmond Thompson 3
Joshua Currie 2
Courtesy of Western Guilford coach Jerrod Harris
