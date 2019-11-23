Game Report – Southwest Guilford vs High Point Central Boys Basketball

The Cowboys of Southwest hit the road last night for a quick trip to a familiar non conference foe High Point Central. It was opening night for both teams as both squads looked to open up the 2019-2020 campaign on a positive step. Both teams came out filled with adrenaline and went back and forth with a little sloppy play. After settling down, the Cowboys clamped down on the defensive end of the floor and the lid finally was broken on the other side. It quickly turned into a 10-0 lead for the visiting Cowboys. Following a timeout, the Bison were able to ebb the tide from getting too far out of hand. By the end of the opening frame the Cowboys held a 16-7 advantage.

The second frame was really when the defensive presence of the visiting Cowboys really had an impact on the hosts. Southwest’s swarming intensity held the Bison to just a pair of made free-throws in the frame. The halftime tally was in favor of the Cowboys 36-9.

The second half started with the same defensive efficiency by Southwest. Midway through the third stanza the Bison however seemd to put a few possessions in a row and kept Southwest from pulling further away. The third quarter buzzer sounded and the Cowboys led 55-19.

After a couple of possessions the clock wouldn’t stop and the Cowboy’s opening night road win quickly ended. It was a tremendous team defensive effort that allowed the Cowboys to cruise to a solid 62-23 victory.

The Bison were led by Keith McDuffie with 6 points. A tremendous defensive effort only allowed 8 made field-goals by the hosts Bison on the night. The Cowboys played a solid team game on both sides of the ball. A couple of contributors were; Jeremy Mull (19, 2 Asts, 2 Stls, 2 Rebs), and Bryce Causey (13, 5 Rebs, 4 Asts, Stl). Southwest had several other players play major roles in the victory that might not show up in the box score. The Cowboys open up their home schedule on Tuesday night against the visiting Falcons of Southeast Guilford.

                     1st  2nd  3rd  4th  Final

High Point Central   07   02   10   04    23

Southwest Guilford   16   20   19   07    62


High Point Central (0-1)

Javion Green 4

Keith McDuffie Jr 6

Tre Hill 4

Isaiah Ramazani 2

Tyler Robinson 2

Robert Little 5


Southwest Guilford (1-0)

Noah Goldston 3, 1 Reb, 1 Stl

Claude Cormack 4, 4 Reb, 3 Asts, Stl

Deanthony Butchee 2, Ast, Reb

Bryce Causey 13

Jeremy Mull 19

Caleb Theriault 6, 4 Reb, 3 Asts

Mason Yarbray Stl

Miles Taylor 8, 6 Rebs. 3 Asts, Stl

Rodney Scott 4, 5 Rebs, 3 Stls

Henry Giant 1, 3 Rebs, Stl

Aamaj Platt 2, 3 Rebs

Elijah Foust Reb


