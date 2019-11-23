Greensboro College Pride Student-Athletes Participate In USA South Cans Across The Conference

Pride Student-Athletes Participate In USA South Cans Across The Conference

from Wes Gullett, Sports Information Director at Greensboro College

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and the Greensboro College Department of Athletics participated in the 2019 USA South Athletic Conference “Cans Across The Conference” food drive to benefit those that are in need this holiday season.

The Pride finished the drive with 2,133 non-perishable food items. All the food items were donated to the Greensboro Urban Ministry, which is an organization that offers food, shelter, and solutions to this in need.

In addition to the conference competition, the Pride athletic teams also competed amongst themselves. This year, the women’s soccer team took home the department title, while the softball team finished in second-place.

This year, conference institutions collected a grand total of 69,387 items and have donated over 575,000 items over the 16-year history of the friendly competition.

For more information on Greensboro College athletics, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.

