High School Football Friday Night Finish:We had “Blue Friday” and “Black Friday” on the same night

They used to talk about “Black Sunday” at the Greensboro Coliseum, when North Carolina and Duke were losing on the same day in the NCAA Basketball East Regionals and now we have a “Black Friday”, coming a week before Thanksgiving, as we had four of six Guilford County high school football teams bowing out tonight, in Round Two of the NCHSAA playoffs…

Southeast Guilford is gone and they were in the 3-AA State Championship Game last season….The Dudley Panthers are gone and they were in the game with Mount Tabor, until the Spartans ran and off and left the Panthers at the end…Northeast took it on the chin up in Asheville, while Northern battled most of the night, before succumbing to Northwest Cabarrus…

As far as the “Blue Friday” part of our story goes, we had both Grimsley and Ragsdale winning on Friday night and both were doing so, while wearing their home Blue uniforms…”Blue Friday” for the young men in Blue, from Ragsdale and Grimsley…

Grimsley improves to (11-1) while Ragsdale climbs to (6-6), and both the Whirlies and Tigers were winners, on “Blue Friday”…

Northeast Guilford finishes the season at (10-3), while Dudley concludes their 2019 campaign also at (10-3)…Southeast goes out at (9-4) and Northern closes things up at (8-5)…

This was a very tough way to see our Guilford Couunty kids end their seasons, but that is how it all went down tonight and we had the two Blue teams, that have moved on to Round Three in Grimsley and Ragsdale, both from what some have called, the weak milk-toast Metro 4-A Conference…But the Metro is shining bright tonight, and the former Conference Commissioner Rusty Lee, had to be somewhat beaming tonight, knowing his old conference has two teams moving on to Round Three of the state football playoffs…

We bid a sad farewell to all of the seniors from Dudley, Northeast, Northern and Southeast Guilford….

But as the man was saying just a few lines back, Grimsley and Ragsdale are still running…..

Grimsley(11-1) at home again next Friday night, and the Whirlies #1 seed is helping them to stand tall in the playoffs…Ragsdale(6-6) will be on the road facing #2 seed in the NCHSAA 4-A West, East Forsyth…This will be a very tough matchup for the Ragsdale Tigers, as they will seeking to match wits with last year’s 4-A State Champs, in the East Forsyth Eagles….Ragsale a #3 seed and East Forsyth is seeded second in the 4-A West bracket….

Grimsley will be hosting the #5 seed from the West 4-A bracket, the Glenn Bobcats…Glenn over Hickory Ridge on Friday night, at Hickory Ridge, 12-11 the final, with the Bobcats bringing the win back to Kernersville…Glenn and East Forsyth, both from Kernersville and both from the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference and commissioner Marty Stanley has to very excited about this turn of events…

Grismley and Ragsdale both from the Metro 4-A Conference and the conference patriots have to very pleased to find/see both Ragsdale and Grimsley in the State 4-A Quarterfinals…

Ragsdale playing to the tune of a #14 these days, and that would be “Little Hooker”, the younger brother of Hendon Hooker and that is Alston Hooker….Hooker hooking up with Devan Boykin, the younger brother of Braxton Boykin and the Hooker-Boykin hookup/combination has proven to be a lethal connection for those teams opposing the Ragsdale Tigers….Devan Booker playing running back and rushing for over 200 yards tonight/Friday…..

Grismley took a 22-6 lead over the Porter Ridge Pirates into the halftime break on Friday night and then the Whirlies ran out of offensive gas, but their defense did just enough to hang on and Grismley hangs around and knocks off Porter Ridge, 22-17…

The Whirlies of Grimsley High School got first half touchdowns from Chris Zellous, Quan Nora and Travis Shaw, plus two, two-point conversion runs from Zellous and with just enough defense to withstand the Porter Ridge attack led by QB Mason Cox, Grimsley held on to defeat Porter Ridge and the Whirlies have survived and advanced to face the Glenn Bobcats at Jamieson Stadium, next Friday night, the day after Thanksgiving and the day they have the for real “Black Friday” sales….

For Grimsley it was Zellous giving the early 8-0 lead when he dashed into the end zone from 8 yards out with 10:58 to play in the second quarter…Zellous also snuck in the two-point conversion run and Grimsley led early 8-0, after we had ourselves a scoreless first quarter…Grimsley made sure that the second quarter didn’t go scoreless, as Nora got running downhill and ended taking the football 28 yards to end zone with 4:21 remaining in the second period…The Zellous run was good again and Grimsley is now up on Porter Ridge, 16-6…Porter Ridge was able to get on the scoreboard with the Mason Cox pass to Anthony McClintock for the TD..

Travis Shaw came into the game for Grimsley as the I-backfield fullback and Shaw rammed the ball across the goal line on a 3-yard carry and this put Grimsley up over Porter Ridge, 22-6…Travis Shaw looked a double-wide heading downHigh the highway, as he plowed into the end zone on that TD run…

Grimsley took that 22-6 lead into the halftime break and in the second half, the Grimsley offense ran out of scoring ammunition and the Grimsley defense including the Grimsley QB Chris Zellous playing corner back on defense, all had to stand up and not allow Porter Ridge to get all the way back into this football game…

Porter Ridge got a 32-yard TD run from their #32 Dylan Burdette, and with the Pirates’ two-point run, Porter Ridge was back in the ball, down by just eight points, 22-14 Grimsley…Porter Ridge added a 35-yard field goal with just a minute and twenty-eight seconds left in the third quarter and it Porter Ridge climbing almost all the way back in this game now only trailing by only 8 with the entire fourth quarter still waiting to be played….

Our score is Grimsley over Porter Ridge, 22-17 and both teams exchange blows in the fourth quarter, but nobody adds any points to their totals…Porter Ridge has the football and the Pirates are driving late in this contest, and the Porter Ridge QB Mason Scott is doing almost everything right, but one of the Porter Ridge running backs breaks out for a long run toward the left sideline and Alex Chapman, I think it is, coughs up the football and Cam Allison recovers the loose pigskin and that was one of the Plays of the Game, that key fumble recovery by Allison late in the fourth frame….Game-Changer, the fumble recovery by Allison…This stopped a potential game-winning drive by Porter Ridge, and it gave Grimsley the football with just seconds remaining in the contest…

Grimsley also had recovered a key fumble on the opening drive of the game by Porter Ridge and Mason Cox…Porter Ridge had the football at the Grimsley one-yard line and they fumbled the ball into the Grimsley end zone, where the ball was recovered by the Whirlies Travis Shaw…Shaw that fumble recovery, a TD run, and numerous QB hits on the night and at least 2-3 tackles for a loss, for the Whirlies…Quite a busy night for young Mr. Travis Shaw…

Grimsley hangs on to win, 22-17 and they will play host to Glenn, in Round Three of the NCHSAA Football Playoffs next Friday night, at Jamieson Stadium, on the Grimsley High School campus…

Grimsley #’s on the night..

Quan Nora 22 carries for 137 yards/1 TD…

Chris Zellous 18 carries for 53 yards on the ground 5-9 passing for 91 yards through the air…1 rushing TD for Zellous and 2 two-point conversion runs…10 of the 22 Grimsley points from Chris Zellous…

Christian Tutuh 3 catches for 74 yards…