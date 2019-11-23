High School Football Saturday Morning Rewind:Two Guilford County Teams left as we head toward Round Three, and this is how we got there

Rewinding last night’s Round Two NCHSAA Football action on a rainy Saturday morning, but we can’t let the rain slow down our efforts to make this thing Rewind all the info from last night’s contest so here we go, let’s begin the show and we will have some video….Go grab some popcorn and a Coke, this is no joke, this November 23 Rewind is ready to smoke and we do not encourage vaping…..The audio Rewind of last night’s Porter Ridge at Grimsley game is available for you now at

Let’s start out today in the mountains of North Carolina, where Northeast Guilford fell to Asheville Reynolds….

(And this was the first time that Northeast Guilford had been shut out all season long.)

ASHEVILLE – Reynolds is headed to the third round of the state playoffs for the fourth straight season.

The No. 3 seed Rockets won their 11th straight game on Friday night, defeating Northeast Guilford 40-0 in the second round of the 3A playoffs at R.L Dalton Stadium.

It’s the fourth shutout for the Rockets’ defense this season.

“This is the expectation for us,” Reynolds coach Shane Laws said. “Every year we want to win a conference championship and to still be playing when the Christmas trees are going up. The kids played so well tonight, I loved the way they turned things up in the second half.”

As a simulated George Michael’s Sports Machine keeps rolling, next we roll into Concord, for Northern Guilford-Northwest Cabarrus and here is what Concord Independent Tribune correspondent Joseph Habina is saying:

CONCORD – You’d never know by the final score of 56-35, but Northwest Cabarrus’ second-round 3AA state playoff victory over Northern Guilford Friday night was never certain until the last four minutes of the game.

That’s because the rate at which the visiting Nighthawks could score – proven by a four-minute, three-touchdown barrage in the third quarter – could never leave an opponent feeling secure.

Joseph on Northern Guilford receiver Michael Frogge:Six-foot-5-inch, 220-pound receiver Michael Frogge caught so many passes (eight overall) on crossing patterns over the middle that the Northwest Cabarrus defense should have started collecting rent from him.

Habina’s Primetime Performers from Northern Guilford:

Northern Guilford

— Quarterback Will Lenard had an amazing third quarter, completing all nine of his pass attempts for 118 yards and three touchdowns. For the game, he finished 26-of-36 for 301 yards but threw two deflating interceptions in the fourth quarter.

— Frogge, who has committed to play at Wake Forest, had an obvious size advantage over most Trojan defenders. He finished with 88 yards and a touchdown.

— Linebacker Tyler Anderson led the defense with 10 tackles.

Quick Quote from Grimsley QB Chris Zellous:

“We just came out and played Grimsley football. We just played with a 110 percent effort, and sometimes that makes up for the little mistakes. Overall, our effort and our toughness wins this game tonight.” – Grimsley quarterback Chris Zellous.

++++++++++On Grimsley’s upcoming Round Three opponent the Glenn Bobcats who survived a 12-11 ending at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge:++++++++++

from Adam Thompson at the Concord Independent Tribune:

HARRISBURG – The Hickory Ridge football team’s offense sputtered for most of the night.

However, on its final offensive possession of its second-round playoff game against Kernersville Glenn, everything clicked.

The fifth-seeded Ragin’ Bulls quickly drove 88 yards for a touchdown with just over a minute remaining but needed the extra point to tie the game.

The kick clanked off the left bar of the upright, and Glenn went on to win, 12-11, in the Class 4A playoffs Friday night in Harrisburg.

Glenn travels to No. 1 seed Greensboro Grimsley next Friday for the third round of the playoffs.

from Glenn, here is who to be looking out for…..

1)Running back Monterious Godfrey was the Bobcats’ workhorse on the ground. The junior carried the ball 31 times for 136 yards.

Godfrey, former running back for the High Point Central Bison, so Grimsley would have played against him in 2018….Godfrey, 1,000-yard rusher(1,077 yards and 6 TD’s) for HP Central in 2018….

2)The Bobcats’ defense came up with three big takeaways — two interceptions and a fumble recovery. The latter came midway through the third quarter when Hickory’s Ridge’s Ick Cirino fumbled the football at Glenn’s 15-yard line.

3)QB Camden Coleman only completed eight of 21 passes for 94 yards, but he tossed a perfect touchdown pass to Aronson Cook to give the Bobcats a 6-3 just before halftime.

A couple of Quick Quotes from Ragsdale Tigers:

“We weren’t nervous. We prepared for it and we studied and practiced for it.” — Alston Hooker, Ragsdale quarterback, on being two running backs down for Friday’s game.

“I’ve played running back before, and I’ve got experience in difference places (on the field). When we had two of our running backs go down against (High Point) Central, I knew I had a job to do.” — Devan Boykin, Ragsdale

(208 yards in the game rushing for Boykin and two TD’s on the ground.)

East Forsyth quarterback Ty Lyles ended the night with 251 passing yards and two touchdowns — the last to Jamison Warren. It was a 51-yard play with 2:56 left to seal the game.

“I think the biggest thing was execution and just being locked in,” said Lyles, who finished the game with 103 yards rushing. “(Coach Todd Willert) just said we had to do the little things and cut out the mental mistakes, and we’d be fine.”

“It was another slow start for some reason. I don’t understand it. I thought we had a good game plan. Evidently they had a better one. … They ran three plays that we worked on all week, and they did a better job of executing those plays than we did tackling them. … I don’t want to say the season was a failure, because these guys did an outstanding job of competing all year. Even tonight we competed, we just didn’t make the plays when we needed them. I expected more.” — Steven Davis, Dudley coach

Gray’s Creek RB Jerry Garcia Jr. was too much for Southeast. “He’s special,” said Falcon DL Jonathan King. “He’s a great athlete and very difficult to stop.”

Quick Quotes:

“I’m really proud of my teammates. We are always there for each other and we have our heads up tonight” – Southeast Senior Lineman Jonathan King.

“We all make a heavy investment in the season. Everyone puts a lot of effort and emotion into it, and to have it come down to the last play or the last few seconds … that’s really tough” – Southeast coach Kennedy Tinsley

Will Shipley (Weddington)- Ran for 205 yards on 13 carries with three touchdowns. Added 60 yards receiving on two receptions.

*****Shipley, a junior who has been offered scholarships by schools like Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame, had 265 yards total offense on just 15 touches.*****

**********Here’s a line I found interesting from the Richmond County win over Hough, 36-27….**********

Richmond finally found pay dirt in the ladder part of the first quarter when Jaheim Covington punched in a four yard score.

