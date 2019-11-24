Greensboro College Pride Men Use Balanced Offensive Attack To Roll Past Regent 89-69:Keyford Langley(Southwest Guilford HS) with 12 pts. for Pride

Pride Men Use Balanced Offensive Attack To Roll Past Regent 89-69

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Michael Phifer tallied 13 points and 10 rebounds as the Greensboro College men’s basketball team topped the Royals of Regent University Saturday 89-69.

The Pride (3-1) opened the game on a 13-3 run over the first four minutes of the first half before extending their lead out to 21-9 after Eric Peaks Jr. tallied a layup with 11:25 showing on the clock. After Regent quickly went on a 6-0 run, following the under-12 media timeout, Peaks Jr. hit from three-point range before Phifer hit a pair of free-throws to push the Greensboro lead back out to 11 points.

The Pride then held on to their double digit lead for the majority of the final 10 minutes of the half, but Regent closed out the final 2:26 on an 11-8 run to pull back to within six points heading into halftime.

However, Greensboro quickly broke the game wide open with a 32-11 run over the first 9:42 of the second half before going on to secure the 20-point victory. Landon Murray led the way during the opening run while Justin Minnis chipped in six points. Sean McCabe also added five points.

“We picked up right were we left off from our home opener against Ferrum,” Head Coach Jim Cantamessa said. “Finishing the game with 19 assists on 32 baskets shows we continue to share the ball very well.

“We have a short turnaround before we play High Point University Tuesday, but we are excited to get back to practice and continue to grow as a team.”

Peaks Jr. finished with a game-high 18 points while Keyford Langley (12) and McCabe (10) also finished with double-figure scoring. Greensboro out rebounded the Royals by a 56-36 mark.

Greensboro will return to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday when they travel to take on NCAA Division I member High Point University. For more information on Greensboro College men’s basketball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.