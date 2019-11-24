Katie Lewis(Southeast Guilford HS) tallies 19 points as Greensboro College Pride Women fall to Emory & Henry

Lewis Tallies 19 Points As Pride Women Fall To Emory & Henry

from Wes Gullett, Sports Information Director at Greensboro College

MEADOWVIEW, Va. – The Greensboro College women’s basketball team fell to the Wasps of Emory & Henry College Saturday 78-68.

After the Wasps took a 3-2 lead in the first minute of the first period, Greensboro went on a 8-2 run to take a 10-5 lead after Ashley Free capped off the run with a three-pointer from the top of the key. Greensboro then maintained the lead until seven minutes into the period when Emory & Henry jumped in front 16-15 before taking a 26-16 lead into the second period.

Following the Wasps run to close the half, Greensboro traded baskets with their opposition for the first minute of the second period before using a 17-2 run over the final eight minutes of the half to take a 39-38 lead into the break. Destiny Timberlake, Sabria Joseph, Ashley Free, and Katie Lewis each had at least three points during the spurt.

As the second half got underway, Greensboro remained close for the entire third period before the Wasps pulled away over the final six minutes of the game to secure the 10-point victory.

Lewis(Southeast Guilford HS) finished with a team-leading 19 points and seven rebounds in the loss while Free finished with 17 points, three assists, and four rebounds. Timberlake also finished in double figures with 12.

The Pride women will return to action Tuesday when they host Ferrum College. For more information on Greensboro College women’s basketball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.