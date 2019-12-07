2019 NCHSAA Cheerleading Invitational in Raleigh with Eastern Guilford and Northwest Guilford making a good showing

RALEIGH, NC – The 2019 NCHSAA Cheerleading Invitational was held at the Raleigh Convention Center with 133 teams competing across more than a dozen divisions. Each year, the NCHSAA and Varsity Brands present the “Carolina Cup” to the highest scoring squad in the competition, regardless of division. This year the 15th annual Carolina Cup was presented to Davie High School, who scored 87.5 in Medium Division 1 Varsity to win the school’s second Carolina Cup. Their previous Carolina Cup win came in 2017.

Full results by division are listed at the end of this release.

About the 2019 NCHSAA Cheerleading Scholarship

The NCHSAA is proud to recognize and reward outstanding cheerleaders exemplifying sound character and academic standing, good sportsmanship and school spirit by providing financial assistance in furthering his or her college or university education. The NCHSAA awards four $500 scholarships annually, one to a cheerleader in each of the NCHSAA’s four classifications.

To qualify, recipient must be a college-bound senior varsity cheerleader at an NCHSAA member school. Recipients must be on a participating team at the NCHSAA Cheerleading Invitational for that year and be planning to enroll in an accredited institution of higher education in the year following graduation. Applicants must be well-rounded individuals demonstrating excellence in Cheerleading with outstanding presence of school spirit, community service involvement and academics with a minimum average GPA of 3.0 throughout the student’s high school career.

Recipients are selected from qualified applicants that submitted essays and recommendation letters from their coach and other school personnel.

1A Recipient: Madison Baxter – Mountain Island Charter School

Madison Baxter is a senior at Mountain Island Charter School and is a 4-year member of the cheerleading squad and soccer team. She serves as President of the Key Club at Mountain Island Charter, and volunteers at cheer camps and Operation Christmas Child. Madison plans on attending UNC-Chapel Hill in the Fall of 2020 with hopes of becoming a surgeon.

2A Recipient: Mikayla Childress – South Rowan High School

Mikayla Childress is a senior at South Rowan High School where she participates in Cheerleading, Track and Field, and Chorus. She serves as the Student Body Vice President and has volunteered her time supporting many causes including: Relay for Life and Special Olympics. Mikayla will attend East Carolina University in the fall and plans to major in Biology.

3A Recipient: Meredith Gaskill – Jesse C. Carson High School

Meredith Gaskill is a senior at Jesse C. Carson High School where she is has taken on leadership roles within many clubs, including Interact Club and HERoes Club. Through these clubs, she has created a safe support group that encourages women in the community and at schools and has worked extensively with the special needs population. She will look to further her education at NC State University and major in Fashion and Textile Management with a minor in Journalism.

4A Recipient: Andrea Muniz Carrillo – Leesville Road High School

Andrea Muniz Carrillo is a senior at Leesville Road High School. She is active in many clubs and organizations at the school, maintains a strenuous academic schedule, and is a senior leader on the cheerleading team. Andrea serves on the Migrant Ministry at her church, volunteers at special education cheerleading, and tutors Spanish speaking teenagers who recently moved to the United States in math. She wants to further her education to be able to give back to her family and community.

Full Results by Division

Small JV D1

Rank Team Name Total

1 Charlotte Catholic High School (15) 69.2

2 Lake Norman High School (15) 67.65

3 Leesville Road High School (16) 65.3

4 Cardinal Gibbons High School (15) 65.2

5 Green Level High School (14) 64.4

6 Apex Friendship High School (13) 64.1

7 Millbrook High School (15) 58.1

8 Apex High School (13) 57.9

9 Conley High School (16) 56.6

10 Garner High School (14) 55.5

11 Holly Springs High School (16) 54.4

12 Wakefield High School (14) 44.5

Small JV D2

Rank Team Name Total

1 Cherryville High School (7) 65.1

2 Ledford High School (16) 62.55

Large JV D1

Rank Team Name Total

1 Hoggard High School (20) 68.6

2 Cleveland High School (17) 57.05

3 Broughton High School (14) 55.31

Small JV Non-Tumble D2

Rank Team Name Total

1 Whiteville High School (12) 62.1

2 Croatan High School (12) 61.7

3 North Johnston High School (12) 55.5

4 West Columbus High School (11) 55

5 Richlands High School (12) 51.7

Non-Building

Rank Team Name Total

1 Franklin Academy High School (15) 69.4

2 Pamlico County High School (10) 66.5

3 Gates County High School (9) 52.8

Small JV Non-Tumble D1

Rank Team Name Total

1 Eastern Guilford High School (16) 72.7

2 West Carteret High School (11) 71

3 Topsail High School (13) 65.4

4 West Henderson High School (16) 61.15

5 Tuscola High School (15) 60.05

6 Athens Drive High School (12) 57.8

7 West Brunswick High School (12) 52.6

Varsity Coed

Rank Team Name Total

1 A L Brown High School (24) 71.4

2 Leesville Road High School (26) 69.25

3 Apex Friendship High School (25) 65.75

4 North Pitt High School (9) 52.6

Large JV Non-Tumble D1

Rank Team Name Total

1 Northside High School (21) 62.2

Large JV Non-Tumble D2

Rank Team Name Total

1 Pisgah High School (18) 58.1

Small Varsity D1

Rank Team Name Total

1 Lake Norman High School (10) 82.9

2 Apex High School (12) 62.65

3 Panther Creek High School (11) 59

Medium Varsity Non-Tumble D1

Rank Team Name Total

1 Western Harnett High School (15) 71.4

2 Vance High School (15) 64

3 West Brunswick High School (17) 41.9

Small Varsity D2

Rank Team Name Total

1 Cherryville High School (12) 73.9

2 Randleman High School (12) 57.7

3 Eastern Randolph High School (9) 38.1

Medium Varsity Non-Tumble D2

Rank Team Name Total

1 West Columbus High School (13) 65

2 West Iredell High School (15) 61.5

3 Princeton High School (16) 60

4 Dixon High School (16) 58.05

5 Polk County High School (16) 55.6

6 Nash Central High School (14) 54.9

7 Richlands High School (16) 53.8

Medium Varsity D1

Rank Team Name Total

1 Davie County High School (16) 85.7

2 Green Hope High School (16) 77.5

3 Charlotte Catholic High School (16) 75.2

4 Sanderson High School (16) 69.65

5 Broughton High School (15) 68.5

6 Roberson High School (15) 67.45

7 Southern Alamance High School (13) 65.65

8 Hoggard High School (16) 65.6

9 Hough High School (16) 61.35

10 Middle Creek High School (15) 60.6

11 Harnett Central High School (14) 57.5

12 Jack Britt High School (15) 56.95

Super Varsity Non-Tumble D2

Rank Team Name Total

1 Pisgah High School (21) 70.9

2 South Columbus High School (23) 68.8

3 Whiteville High School (21) 67.9

4 Camden County High School (23) 65.9

Super Varsity Non-Tumble D1

Rank Team Name Total

1 Northwest Guilford High School (22) 73.3

2 Franklinton High School (23) 70.9

3 Ashley High School (24) 66.3

4 Tuscola High School (21) 63.2

5 Triton High School (24) 61.5

6 North Brunswick High School (23) 56.5

Medium Varsity D2

Rank Team Name Total

1 Croatan High School (15) 67.05

2 First Flight High School (15) 65.7

3 West Stokes High School (15) 64

4 Southside High School (15) 62

Small Varsity Non-Tumble D1

Rank Team Name Total

1 Eastern Guilford High School (12) 65.9

2 Berry Academy of Technology (11) 31.3

Super Varsity D2

Rank Team Name Total

1 Ledford High School (23) 70.6

2 South Point High School (21) 64.5

3 North Johnston High School (25) 63.9

4 East Gaston High School (24) 62.2

Small Varsity Non-Tumble D2

Rank Team Name Total

1 Forbush High School (7) 78.4

2 Northeastern High School (10) 76

3 Lincoln Charter School (10) 60.4

4 Mountain Island Charter School (12) 56.5

5 Holmes High School (10) 54

6 N.C. School of Science and Math (10) 47.1

Super Varsity D1

Rank Team Name Total

1 Holly Springs High School (21) 82.8

2 Marvin Ridge High School (23) 72.7

3 Aycock High School (22) 62.3

4 South Caldwell High School (24) 61.4

5 South Iredell High School (23) 57.8

6 Northside High School (23) 56.1

7 Cleveland High School (21) 54.05

Large Varsity Non-Tumble D1

Rank Team Name Total

1 Topsail High School (18) 78.4

2 South Central High School (17) 76.1

3 Enka High School (18) 74

4 Reynolds High School (20) 64.8

5 Rocky Mount High School (17) 61.1

6 Erwin High School (17) 60.5

7 North Henderson High School (18) 60.1

8 * Swansboro High School (19) 60.1

9 New Bern High School (20) 56.9

10 Morehead High School (20) 53.7

Large Varsity D1

Rank Team Name Total

1 Weddingon High School (19) 85.15

2 Cardinal Gibbons High School (20) 83.6

3 Carson High School (19) 67

4 Wake Forest High School (18) 66.6

5 Wakefield High School (20) 65.75

6 Conley High School (18) 63.9

7 Millbrook High School (18) 63

8 Fuquay Varina High School (18) 47.55

9 Richmond High School (19) 47.15

Large Varsity Non-Tumble D2

Rank Team Name Total

1 Currituck High School (18) 77.1

2 South Rowan High School (19) 75

3 Franklin High School (17) 71.5

4 Farmville Central High School (18) 68.5

5 Bunker Hill High School (18) 64.9

6 St. Pauls High School (19) 64.8

7 Goldsboro High School (20) 60.3

8 Smithfield Slema High School (20) 58.6

9 Bear Grass Charter School (20) 56.3

Large Varsity D2

Rank Team Name Total

1 Lake Norman High School (19) 71.6

2 Union Academy High School (20) 66

3 Oak Grove High School (20) 62.15