College Women’s Basketball News: Bridgewater 68, Guilford 62

BRIDGEWATER, Va. – Freshman Kristen Roberts paced all scorers with 19 points as Guilford women’s basketball was edged 68-62 by Bridgewater College Saturday afternoon.

The Quakers took a quick 6-0 lead to open the game before Bridgewater (2-6, 2-1 ODAC) went on a 7-0 run to gain the lead. Both teams continued to battle for the advantage but the Eagles found themselves up 20-15 after the first 10 minutes of play. Sophomore Calyn Davis accounted for nine of Guilford’s 15 points as she was a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc.

In the second quarter, Guilford (6-1, 3-1 ODAC) tied the game up three separate times before the Eagles took control with a 9-1 run to make the score 34-26. Roberts hit a last-second three to cut the deficit to five points, 34-29, at the half.

The third frame was much like the first two as the Quakers fought to keep the game close. Guilford came within two points midway through the quarter but the Eagles were able to stretch the advantage back out to take the 57-51 lead.

Bridgewater opened the final quarter with a 5-0 run and was able to hold off the Quakers’ attempts at a late rally to secure the 68-62 victory.

Monell Dunlap recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Davis finished with 12 points and a team-high three steals.

For the Eagles, Ahlia Moone led the offense with 16 points and also chipped in six rebounds. Claire Mocarski pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds throughout the contest. Leading Bridgewater in both assists (7) and steals (6) was Madison Baum.

Coach Stephanie Flamini’s Quakers are back in action on December 14 for a 2 p.m. nonconference tilt at William Peace University.