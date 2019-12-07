Collins’ Three-Pointer Lifts GC Pride Men Past St. Andrews:Greyson Collins(Rasdale HS/Caldwell Academy) hits key three-pointer to send fans flocking

Collins’ Three-Pointer Lifts Pride Men Past St. Andrews

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Sports Info Director at Greensboro College

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – Greyson Collins hit a three-pointer with 50 seconds remaining as the Greensboro College men’s basketball team defeated the Knights of Saint Andrews University Friday 85-84.

Greensboro opened the game on a 14-4 run over the first six minutes before the Knights was able to battle back to within four over the next four minutes. After the Knights pulled to within four, the Pride then outscored Saint Andrews 9-2 over the next three minutes to take a 27-16 lead after Matthew Brown hit a three-pointer from the left wing.

Following the Brown three-pointer, Greensboro extended their lead out to as many as 14 over the final five minutes of the half before taking a 44-37 lead into the break, following a three-pointer by Justin Minnis.

Greensboro held on to the lead until the 8:46 mark in the second half when the Knights took a 66-65 lead. Over the final eight minutes of the game, the two teams traded the lead five times before Collins tallied the final Pride basket to secure the victory.

“I am really proud of our guys today,” Head Coach Jim Cantamessa said. “This was the first time all year that our guys faced some true adversity and they were able to respond.

“We have a quick turnaround into our next game but I look for our guys to come out with the same type of energy they did today.”

Michael Phifer finished with a team-leading 21 points and 17 rebounds, while Collins finished with 17 points. Eric Peaks Jr. also finished in double figures with 14 points.

The Pride men will return to action Saturday when they return to Rocky Mount to take on the Knights of Southern Virginia. For more information on Greensboro College men’s basketball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.