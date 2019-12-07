Game Report on Northwest Guilford Boys at Portsmouth Christian:NWG takes “Bash at the Beach” and stays Unbeaten, now at (4-0) on the season

NORTHWEST GUILFORD 71, PORTSMOUTH CHRISTIAN 52

GAME NOTES:

–The Northwest Vikings took the trip to Virginia Beach, VA to face off against the undefeated Portsmouth Christian Patriots in a classic “Bash at the Beach” style of matchup.

The Vikings played great defense from the beginning to the end of the game really putting pressure on the Patriots’ offense. In fact, to start off the game the Patriots would not score until near the 4-minute mark in the first quarter. The Vikings would take the lead early and never look back in this one.

Robbie Boulton distributed the ball well and fed Dean Reiber and Chris Hampton with some highlight reel dunks. The Vikings led by as many as 21 points but ended up winning 71-52.

–Dean Reiber led all Viking scorers with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 3 blocks. Chris Hampton followed with 14 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals and 3 assists. While Khari Carson did not score he added 10 big rebounds for the Vikings. Robbie Boulton had 8 points, 5 assists and took a charge. Brandon Thomas added 10 points, 3 assists and 4 rebounds. Josh Humphrey had 9 points and 9 rebounds. Drew Watkins had 5 points, Connor Ballou had 3 points and Jake Kawalec had 2 points.

1st 2nd 3rd 4th NORTHWEST GUILFORD 18 20 12 21 PORTSMOUTH CHRISTIAN 7 19 9 17

NORTHWEST GUILFORD 4-0; 0-0

Dean Reiber 20; Chris Hampton 14; Brandon Thomas 10; Josh Humphrey 9; Robbie Boulton 8; Drew Watkins 5; Connor Ballou 3; Jake Kawalec 2

PORTSMOUTH CHRISTIAN 5-1; 0-0

Timothy Montgomery 22; Noah Fest 12; Taijon Yorkshire 12; Corey Winbern 4; Chase Stoneman 2

Submitted by: Northwest Coaching Staff