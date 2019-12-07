High School Football Friday Night Finish:Great Year came up short and we are finished

Very tough Guilford County ending over at Jamieson Stadium on Friday night….East Forsyth got by Grimsley, 21-20, to claim the NCHSAA West 4-A Championship…

East has now won the West title in back-to-back seasons, and the Eagles look to wrap up their second consecutive NCHSAA 4-A title, next Saturday in Chapel Hill…

East Forsyth knows how to win and get by in the close ball games…The East Forsyth Eagles football team, under the direction of head coach Todd Willert, is battle-tested, and the Eagles passed the test again on Friday night, and did what it took to get them back to the State Championship Game…

Coach Willert mentioned before the game on Friday night that you have to work and earn these wins, and they won’t be handed to you, and that you have to earn them, and by earning these victories they mean more to you, since you didn’t have the big wins handed to you, you went out and earned them…

And East Forsyth has earned their current status of “Top Team in the Triad”…Reidsville might be set to argue that claim, but Reidsville is 2-A and East is 4-A, so we will hand the title to East Forsyth…

Randleman is gone, Eastern Alamance is gone and tonight, the Grimsley Whirlies were eliminated…

What happened to our Guilford County Whirlies???

Well, in case you missed it, Grimsley led early in this game, 8-0 on Quan Nora’s 10-yard touchdown run and the two-point conversion run by Chris Ellis…Then Grimsley went up 14-0, as Quan Nora took off on a 97-yard jaunt, and it looked like it might become a Grimsley blowout…The second time around, the two-point run failed and with 4:17 left in the second quarter, Grimsley led East Forsyth, 14-0….

Grimsley up 14-0 as we near the halfway mark of this game….Nearing 24 minutes down and then there would be just 24 minutes left in the season for one of these two teams, and with Grimsley up now, 14-0, this is looking real good for the Grimsley Whirlies…

14-0 Grimsley and the Whirlies had chances to get more…

Then all of the sudden East Forsyth begins to wake up, and this looks like a case where Grimsley might see a bomb about to go off…

East battles back and gets on the scoreboard with a six-yard run with 2:58 to go in the second period…Andrew Conrad’s PAT kick is good and now East has cut that 14-0 lead in half, and Grimsley now just leads East Forsyth, 14-7, as we get closer to the halftime break…

East is not done yet, and they punch the football into the end zone again, with just 8 seconds left in the first half…Eagles’ quarterback Ty Lyles runs in from four yards out, and the Lyles TD makes the score Grimsley 14, East Forsyth 13, and then comes the kick by Andrew Conrad to tie the game up at 14-14…That will be our halftime score, Grimsley 14, East Forsyth 14…Momentum now on the side of East Forsyth…

There were still 24 minutes to play in this contest and now we are in for a tight third quarter…..So tight was that third quarter, that there was no scoring in the third quarter…

As we hit the fourth and final quarter, East Forsyth is getting ready to make a move, or two…East Forsyth finds the end zone to get their first lead over Grimsley since back on October 4…What was that score back on October 4??? It was 21-20 East Forsyth and that score may show up again tonight….

With 9:19 left in one team’s season, the visiting team, East Forsyth, finds paydirt and takes a 21-14 lead over Grimsley, with the East 10-yard touchdown run by wildcat back Robbin Smith, and that was followed by the third PAT kick of the night from Andrew Conrad…Conrad was injured last week vs. Ragsdale, but Conrad has been on the money with his kicks tonight….

Grimsley would get one more chance for the season, and the Whirlies would score with just 1:40 left in the ball game…QB Chris Zellous scored for the Whirlies on a one-yard scamper off the right side and Zellous was stopped momentarily and initially it looked like Zellous failed to reach the end zone, but the official raised his hand, and the points were on the scoreboard and Grimsley was within one point of East Forsyth….The Eagles led the Whirlies 21-20 and next up was the two-point conversion run and it did not work out right…Bad snap to Zellous and bad exchange with Zellous and the intended ball carrier, and Grimsley was denied and the Whirlies will not be going to Chapel Hill, like they did back in 2005…

Just like back on October 4, our score is East Forsyth 21, Grimsley 20 and that is how this game will end….

It is really was a heart-breaking loss for the Grimsley Whirlies…They came up just a little bit short….

A sad way to end their 2019 season, but this team was a success…Over 2,000 yards rushing for Quan Nora, the team went (12-2) and Grimsley was 2 points away from going (14-0)…

For East Forsyth, it is now on to Chapel Hill and Kenan Stadium, where the East Forsyth Eagles will face Cardinal Gibbons, for the NCHSAA 4-A State Championship next Saturday….Grimsley missed out on their chance for the State Title, but the Grimsley Whirlies are now true Winners, and they have an outstanding young coach to lead them on, in Darryl Brown….This will be a season the 2019 Grimsley Whirlies will never forget, and these memories will last for a lifetime…It was fun to follow this team and the time we spent with them, will be with us for many years to come…

Congratulations Grimsley Whirlies on a great football season in 2019….A job well done and you men are on your way to doing great things in the future….

Tonight:Quan Nora 31 carries 289 yards and 2 TD’s…A 10-yard run for touchdown and a 97-yard run for a TD…

Chris Zellous with 10 carries for 36 yards and 1 TD…

Zellous 5-13 passing for 64 yards and 1 INT.

Grimsley 41 carries for 325 yards…

East Forsyth:

17 First Downs…31 rushes for 237 yards…QB Ty Lyles was 20-31 passing for 210 yards passing…

Lyles with 11 carries for 77 yards and one TD…

Robbin Smith with 13 carries for 102 yards and 1 TD…

Chris Chaplin with 3 carries for 43 yards…