Wyndham Championship Holiday Merchandise Sale Next Week; Everything Discounted 40%; Event Open to the Public

WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP HOLIDAY MERCHANDISE SALE NEXT WEEK; EVENT OPEN TO THE PUBLIC; EVERYTHING DISCOUNTED 40 PERCENT

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Holiday shopping records are falling like J.T Poston birdie putts in 2019. “Black Friday” record: $7.4 Billion. “Cyber Monday” record, $9.4 Billion. Holiday shoppers can set another record next week, although on a slightly-smaller scale, at the annual Wyndham Championship holiday merchandise sale featuring deep discounts; both days of the event are open to the general public, the tournament announced today. The 81st annual Wyndham Championship, which will determine the $10 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10, is set for Aug. 4-9, 2020.

The holiday merchandise sale features items such as a large selection of Polo golf shirts and Polo outer wear, hats, visors, t-shirts and other types of clothing. Various souvenirs including Wyndham Championship Christmas ornaments will also be available. Everything will be discounted 40 percent. Shoppers can pay for purchases with cash, check, American Express, Visa, MasterCard or Discover cards.

This year’s sale is set for Tuesday, Dec. 10 and Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. each day. The merchandise sale, featuring clothing by Polo Golf, will be located the Wyndham Championship office just off I-40 in Greensboro, 416 Gallimore Dairy Road, Suite M; Greensboro, N.C. 27409. Please click here for directions: http://bit.ly/2zHNVGo

About the Wyndham Championship:

Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the sixth-oldest event on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors. The tournament thanks title sponsor Wyndham Rewards and presenting sponsor BB&T for their continued support. Additional tournament information is available at www.wyndhamchampionship.com and the tournament’s social media channels, including the Wyndham Championship Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram.

About Wyndham Rewards:

Recently named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world’s most generous rewards program with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide-range of rewards, including free nights at approximately 9,200 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through partnership with Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) and others. Wyndham Rewards has over 77 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You’ve earned this.®

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world’s largest hotel franchising company, with approximately 9,200 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 817,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection®, and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company’s award- winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 77 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

About Wyndham Destinations:

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) believes in putting the world on vacation. As the world’s largest vacation ownership and exchange company, Wyndham Destinations offers everyday travelers the opportunity to own, exchange or rent their vacation experience while enjoying the quality, flexibility and value that Wyndham delivers. The company’s global presence in 110 countries means more vacation choices for its four million members and owner families, with 220 resorts that offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model – including vacation club brands CLUB WYNDHAM®, WorldMark® by Wyndham, and Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham – 4,300+ affiliated resorts through RCI, the world’s leader in vacation exchange, and 10,000 rental properties from coast to coast through Wyndham Vacation Rentals, North America’s largest professionally managed vacation rental business. Year after year, a worldwide team of 25,000 associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to families around the globe as they make memories to last a lifetime. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination. Learn more at wyndhamdestinations.com.