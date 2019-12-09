High School Basketball Tonight(12/9/19) in and around Guilford County

Posted by Andy Durham on December 9, 2019 at 11:23 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

High School Basketball Games for this evening:
Southern Guilford at High Point Central Boys at 6/Girls at 7:30pm
Bethany Community School boys at Hargrave Military Academy 6pm

