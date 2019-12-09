Northwest Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 12/9-12/14/19:Basketball with assorted games on Tuesday, at Eastern Guilford on Wednesday, Boys at West Forsyth on Saturday

Monday, December 09
TBA Boys Freshman Basketball OPEN DATE Branded for Knowledge 9th Grade Basketball Tournament-2nd Round vs. TBA Away

Tuesday, December 10
4:30 PM Coed Varsity Indoor Track Southwest Indoor Meet Away
6:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Basketball Rockingham County High School Away
6:15 PM Boys Freshman Basketball Greensboro Day School Away
7:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Basketball Rockingham County High School Away

Wednesday, December 11
TBA Boys Varsity Wrestling OPEN DATE TBA Away
TBA Boys Freshman Basketball OPEN DATE Branded for Knowledge 9th Grade Basketball Tournament-3rd Round vs. TBA Away
5:00 PM Boys Junior Varsity Basketball Eastern Guilford High School Away
6:30 PM Boys Varsity Basketball Eastern Guilford High School Away
7:30 PM Girls Varsity Basketball Eastern Guilford High School Away

Thursday, December 12
No events scheduled

Friday, December 13
5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Basketball Andrews, T.W. High School Away
6:00 PM Coed Varsity Swimming Ragsdale High School Away

Saturday, December 14
TBA Boys Junior Varsity Wrestling South Stokes Tournament Away
12:00 PM Boys Freshman Basketball West Forsyth High School Away
1:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Basketball West Forsyth High School Away
3:00 PM Boys Varsity Basketball West Forsyth High School Away
8:00 PM Boys Varsity Wrestling South Stokes Tournament

