Northwest Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 12/9-12/14/19:Basketball with assorted games on Tuesday, at Eastern Guilford on Wednesday, Boys at West Forsyth on Saturday
Monday, December 09
TBA Boys Freshman Basketball OPEN DATE Branded for Knowledge 9th Grade Basketball Tournament-2nd Round vs. TBA Away
Tuesday, December 10
4:30 PM Coed Varsity Indoor Track Southwest Indoor Meet Away
6:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Basketball Rockingham County High School Away
6:15 PM Boys Freshman Basketball Greensboro Day School Away
7:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Basketball Rockingham County High School Away
Wednesday, December 11
TBA Boys Varsity Wrestling OPEN DATE TBA Away
TBA Boys Freshman Basketball OPEN DATE Branded for Knowledge 9th Grade Basketball Tournament-3rd Round vs. TBA Away
5:00 PM Boys Junior Varsity Basketball Eastern Guilford High School Away
6:30 PM Boys Varsity Basketball Eastern Guilford High School Away
7:30 PM Girls Varsity Basketball Eastern Guilford High School Away
Thursday, December 12
No events scheduled
Friday, December 13
5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Basketball Andrews, T.W. High School Away
6:00 PM Coed Varsity Swimming Ragsdale High School Away
Saturday, December 14
TBA Boys Junior Varsity Wrestling South Stokes Tournament Away
12:00 PM Boys Freshman Basketball West Forsyth High School Away
1:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Basketball West Forsyth High School Away
3:00 PM Boys Varsity Basketball West Forsyth High School Away
8:00 PM Boys Varsity Wrestling South Stokes Tournament
