Southwest Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 12/9-12/14/19:Basketball at Grimsley on Tuesday and at Ragsdale on Friday/Hosting Jim Coggins Wrestling Tournament on Saturday
Monday, December 09
7:00 PM SW Primary Booster Club Monthly Meeting @ Media Center (School)
Tuesday, December 10
4:30 PM Coed Varsity Track Meet @ JDL Indoor W-S Home
5:00PM Womens Junior Varsity Basketball Grimsley High School Home
6:00PM Womens Varsity Basketball Grimsley High School Away
6:30PM Mens Junior Varsity Basketball Grimsley High School Home
7:30 PM Mens Varsity Basketball Grimsley High School Away
Wednesday, December 11
4:30 PM Womens Junior Varsity Basketball R J Reynolds High School Away
6:00 PM Mens Varsity Wrestling Parkland High School Away
6:00 PM Womens Varsity Basketball R J Reynolds High School Away
7:30 PM Coed Varsity Swimming Tri-Meet vs. Northern Guilford/Morehead Away
Thursday, December 12
No events scheduled
Friday, December 13
4:30 PM Mens Junior Varsity Basketball Ragsdale High School Away
6:00PM Womens Varsity Basketball Ragsdale High School Away
7:30 PM Mens Varsity Basketball Ragsdale High School Away
Saturday, December 14
8:45 AM Mens Varsity Wrestling Jim Coggins HOF Classic @ SWGHS Home
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.