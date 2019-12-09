Southwest Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 12/9-12/14/19:Basketball at Grimsley on Tuesday and at Ragsdale on Friday/Hosting Jim Coggins Wrestling Tournament on Saturday

Monday, December 09
7:00 PM SW Primary Booster Club Monthly Meeting @ Media Center (School)

Tuesday, December 10
4:30 PM Coed Varsity Track Meet @ JDL Indoor W-S Home
5:00PM Womens Junior Varsity Basketball Grimsley High School Home
6:00PM Womens Varsity Basketball Grimsley High School Away
6:30PM Mens Junior Varsity Basketball Grimsley High School Home
7:30 PM Mens Varsity Basketball Grimsley High School Away

Wednesday, December 11
4:30 PM Womens Junior Varsity Basketball R J Reynolds High School Away
6:00 PM Mens Varsity Wrestling Parkland High School Away
6:00 PM Womens Varsity Basketball R J Reynolds High School Away
7:30 PM Coed Varsity Swimming Tri-Meet vs. Northern Guilford/Morehead Away

Thursday, December 12
No events scheduled

Friday, December 13
4:30 PM Mens Junior Varsity Basketball Ragsdale High School Away
6:00PM Womens Varsity Basketball Ragsdale High School Away
7:30 PM Mens Varsity Basketball Ragsdale High School Away

Saturday, December 14
8:45 AM Mens Varsity Wrestling Jim Coggins HOF Classic @ SWGHS Home

