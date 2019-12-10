High School Basketball Tonight(12/10/19) in and around Guilford County

Smith at Northern Guilford Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30…Smith boys(4-1)/NG girls(3-1)

Page at Northeast Guilford Boys at 6/Girls at 7:30…Page boys(6-1)

Southwest Guilford at Grimsley Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30…Grimsley boys(3-0)/SWG boys(4-1)

Ragsdale at West Forsyth Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30…Ragsdale girls(4-0)/West Forsyth girls(4-2)…West Forsyth defending Girls 4-A State Champs from 2018-2019(27-3) and defeated Ragsdale 43-36 last year when the two teams met during the MLK Day Games, at Southeast Guilford High School…

Burlington Williams at Eastern Guilford Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30

Cornerstone Charter School at Western Guilford Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30

WS Reynolds at High Point Central Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30

Greensboro Day School at Providence Day School Girls at 5/Boys at 6:30…GDS girls(11-0)/Providence(6-2)….GDS boys(10-1)

Caldwell Academy at Bishop McGuinness Girls at 6:15/Boys at 8pm…Bishop girls(5-0)/Bishop boys(6-1)

Piedmont Classical School at Winston-Salem Christian Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30

Charlotte Christian at High Point Christian Academy Girls 5:30/Boys at 7pm

Triad Science and Math at Bethany Community School Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30

Shining Light Academy boys at High Point Home Educators 5pm

Dudley OFF

Southeast Guilford OFF

Northwest Guilford OFF

Southern Guilford OFF

High Point Andrews OFF

New Garden Friends OFF

Vandalia Christian School OFF

Wesleyan Christian Academy OFF

Westchester Country Day OFF

Wednesday Night:

++++++++++Dudley at Southeast Guilford Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30pm…Dudley boys(6-0)/SEG girls(4-0)++++++++++