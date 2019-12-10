High School Basketball Tonight(12/10/19) in and around Guilford County
Smith at Northern Guilford Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30…Smith boys(4-1)/NG girls(3-1)
Page at Northeast Guilford Boys at 6/Girls at 7:30…Page boys(6-1)
Southwest Guilford at Grimsley Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30…Grimsley boys(3-0)/SWG boys(4-1)
Ragsdale at West Forsyth Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30…Ragsdale girls(4-0)/West Forsyth girls(4-2)…West Forsyth defending Girls 4-A State Champs from 2018-2019(27-3) and defeated Ragsdale 43-36 last year when the two teams met during the MLK Day Games, at Southeast Guilford High School…
Burlington Williams at Eastern Guilford Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30
Cornerstone Charter School at Western Guilford Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30
WS Reynolds at High Point Central Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30
Greensboro Day School at Providence Day School Girls at 5/Boys at 6:30…GDS girls(11-0)/Providence(6-2)….GDS boys(10-1)
Caldwell Academy at Bishop McGuinness Girls at 6:15/Boys at 8pm…Bishop girls(5-0)/Bishop boys(6-1)
Piedmont Classical School at Winston-Salem Christian Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30
Charlotte Christian at High Point Christian Academy Girls 5:30/Boys at 7pm
Triad Science and Math at Bethany Community School Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30
Shining Light Academy boys at High Point Home Educators 5pm
Dudley OFF
Southeast Guilford OFF
Northwest Guilford OFF
Southern Guilford OFF
High Point Andrews OFF
New Garden Friends OFF
Vandalia Christian School OFF
Wesleyan Christian Academy OFF
Westchester Country Day OFF
Wednesday Night:
++++++++++Dudley at Southeast Guilford Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30pm…Dudley boys(6-0)/SEG girls(4-0)++++++++++
kris said,
Dudley /SE is Wednesday, not tonight.
Andy Durham said,
Yes, we got that Dudley at SEG changed to tomorrow night…Coach Frank McNeil, from the Dudley girls, was telling me about that game at lunch today…Got that fixed….
Falcon1 said,
Girls
SE Guilford 71 5-0 (1-0) MPC
Asheboro 49 4-2 (0-1) MPC
Boys
SE Guilford 53 1-4 (1-0) MPC
Asheboro 45 4-2 (0-1) MPC
