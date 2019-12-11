High School Basketball Tonight(12/11/19) in and around Guilford County with FINALS:SEG Girls(6-0), Dudley boys(7-0), NWG boys(5-0) and Swann Middle School boys(2-0) all still Unbeaten

Final Scores from Wednesday night:

Middle School Boys Basketball:Swann Middle 55, Kiser Middle 44

Swann(2-0)

Varsity Basketball:

Southeast Guilford girls 75, Dudley 39

Southeast Guilford(6-0)

Dudley boys 62, Southeast Guilford 31

Dudley boys now at (7-0)

Northwest Guilford boys 73, Eastern Guilford 62

Northwest Guilford boys now at (5-0) for 2019….

Dudley at Southeast Guilford Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30pm

Dudley boys(6-0)/SEG girls(5-0)

Northwest Guilford at Eastern Guilford Boys at 6:30/Girls at 8pm

NWG girls(4-1)/NWG boys(4-0)

Southwest Guilford girls playing WS Reynolds tonight and last check we had from Twitter, SWG was leading WS Reynolds, something like 56-19, with not much time left in the game(4TH Quarter)….Game got started at 6pm…

Here is the rundown of the entire game…In reverse order of quarters, from Twitter….

Final score in the girls varsity game SWGuilford 68 RJR 28

Reynolds Athletics

@RJRAthletics

Varsity girls update SWGuilford 56 RJR 19 after the 3rd quarter

Reynolds Athletics

@RJRAthletics

At the half, SWGuilford varsity girls lead RJR 30-11

Reynolds Athletics

@RJRAthletics

After the 1st quarter, SWGUILFORD varsity girls is leading RJR 20-6

These are the only games we see listed so far for tonight….