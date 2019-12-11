NCHSAA Announces Schedule for Football Championship Games on TV for this Saturday:Check out TV 48, Charge and GET TV here locally

CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) is once again partnering with Sinclair Broadcasting Group to produce and distribute the 2019 NCHSAA Football Championships. The television schedule with affiliates and their over-the-air channel information is available below by each market in the state. Please check your local cable/satellite information for the channel number on those services.

Each game will also be simulcast in its entirety via the NFHS Network. Direct links to each game are listed at the bottom of this release. The NFHS Network charges a $10.99 per month subscription fee to access live sporting events including other NCHSAA Championships. You can find additional information about the NFHS Network at www.NFHSNetwork.com.

2019 NCHSAA Football Championship TV Schedule by Market

Asheville

Saturday, December 14, 2019

11:00 AM – WMYA-TV Channel 40.1 (MyTV) – 2AA Championship – #7 Salisbury vs. #1 Shelby

3:00 PM – WMYA-TV Channel 40.1 (MyTV) – 1A Championship – #4 Northampton County vs. #1 Robbinsville

7:00 PM – WMYA-TV Channel 40.1 (MyTV) – 1AA Championship – #1 Tarboro vs. #1 East Surry

*All other games available through the NFHS Network

Charlotte

Saturday, December 14, 2019

11:00 AM – WCCB-TV Channel 18.1 (CW) – 2AA Championship – #7 Salisbury vs. #1 Shelby

3:00 PM – WCCB-TV Channel 18.1 (CW) – 4AA Championship – #2 Leesville Road vs. #10 Zebulon B. Vance

3:00 PM – WCCB-TV Channel 18.3 (MeTV) – 3A Championship – #1 Southern Nash vs. #5 Charlotte Catholic

7:00 PM – WCCB-TV Channel 18.1 (CW) – 3AA Championship – #1 Lee County vs. #1 Weddington

*All other games available through the NFHS Network

Greensboro

Saturday, December 14, 2019

11:00 AM – WMYV-TV (MyNet/TV 48) – 4A Championship – #4 Cardinal Gibbons vs. #2 East Forsyth

11:00 AM – WMYV-TV Channel 45.3 (Charge!) – 2AA Championship – #7 Salisbury vs. #1 Shelby

3:00 PM – WMYV-TV Channel 45.3 (Charge!) – 4AA Championship – #2 Leesville Road vs. #10 Zebulon B. Vance

3:00 PM – WMYV-TV (MyNet/TV 48) – 2A Championship – #3 Northeastern vs. #2 Reidsville

3:00 PM – Channel 48.2 (getTV) – 3A Championship – #1 Southern Nash vs. #5 Charlotte Catholic

7:00 PM – WMYV-TV (MyNet/TV 48) – 1AA Championship – #1 Tarboro vs. #1 East Surry

7:00 PM – Channel 45.3 (Charge!) – 3AA Championship – #1 Lee County vs. #1 Weddington

*All other games available through the NFHS Network

New Bern

Saturday, December 14, 2019

11:00 AM – WYDO-TV Channel 14.2 (Bounce TV) – 4A Championship – #4 Cardinal Gibbons vs. #2 East Forsyth

11:00 AM – WCTI-TV Channel 12.3 (DABL) – 2AA Championship – #7 Salisbury vs. #1 Shelby

3:00 PM – WCTI-TV Channel 12.3 (DABL) – 1A Championship – #4 Northampton vs. #1 Robbinsville

3:00 PM – WYDO-TV Channel 14.1 (FOX) – 3A Championship – #1 Southern Nash vs. #5 Charlotte Catholic

3:00 PM – WYDO-TV Channel 14.2 (Bounce TV) – 2A Championship – #3 Northeastern vs. #2 Reidsville

7:00 PM – WYDO-TV Channel 14.2 (Bounce TV) – 1AA Championship – #1 Tarboro vs. #1 East Surry

7:00 PM – WCTI-TV Channel 12.3 (DABL) – 3AA Championship – #1 Lee County vs. #1 Weddington

*All other games available through the NFHS Network

Raleigh

Saturday, December 14, 2019

11:00 AM – WRDC-TV Channel 28.1 (MyNet) – 4A Championship – #4 Cardinal Gibbons vs. #2 East Forsyth

11:00 AM – WLFL-TV Channel 22.1 (CW) – 2AA Championship – #7 Salisbury vs. #1 Shelby

3:00 PM – WRDC-TV Channel 28.1 (MyNet) – 4AA Championship – #2 Leesville Road vs. #10 Zebulon B. Vance

3:00 PM – WLFL-TV Channel 22.1 (CW) – 3A Championship – #1 Southern Nash vs. #5 Charlotte Catholic

7:00 PM – WLFL-TV Channel 22.1 (CW) – 3AA Championship – #1 Lee County vs. #1 Weddington

7:00 PM – WRDC-TV Channel 28.1 (MyNet) – 1AA Championship – #1 Tarboro vs. #1 East Surry

*All other games available through the NFHS Network

NFHS NETWORK DIRECT GAME LINKS ($10.99/month subscription fee)

1A Championship – #4 Northampton vs. #1 Robbinsville

1AA Championship – #1 Tarboro vs. #1 East Surry

2A Championship – #3 Northeastern vs. #2 Reidsville

2AA Championship – #7 Salisbury vs. #1 Shelby

3A Championship – #1 Southern Nash vs. #5 Charlotte Catholic

3AA Championship – #1 Lee County vs. #1 Weddington

4A Championship – #4 Cardinal Gibbons vs. #2 East Forsyth

4AA Championship – #2 Leesville Road vs. #10 Zebulon B. Vance