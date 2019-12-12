Elon Women’s Cross Country Sweeps CAA Postseason Awards

RICHMOND, Va. – The Elon University women’s cross country team swept the Colonial Athletic Association major individual awards as the league office announced its 2019 cross country postseason awards as voted by the league coaches on Thursday morning, Dec. 12.

CAA Release

Senior Scolasticah Kemei was named the CAA Female Runner of the Year, the second straight season that Elon has had an athlete receive the honor. Maria Ahm garnered CAA Rookie of the Year accolades while head coach Kevin Jermyn was tabbed the Women’s Cross Country Coach of the Year by his peers.

Kemei posted one of the best individual seasons ever by an Elon female, winning four races during the year including the CAA individual title at the league championships. The Eldoret, Kenya, native twice set the school-record in the 6K, posting a season-best time of 20:25.67 at the ECU Pirate Invitational while taking gold in the race. Since joining the CAA in 2014, Elon has had four runners selected the league’s Runner of the Year between the men’s and women’s teams.

Ahm is the third Elon female to receive CAA Rookie of the Year honors and the first since 2016. A native of Holbæk, Denmark, Ahm was the top freshman finisher at the CAA Championships with her time of 20:51.2. She also moved into the program’s top-10 performance list in the 6K with a time of 21:02.29 at the ECU Pirate Invitational.

Jermyn helped the Phoenix women to its first-ever CAA title and the first conference championship of any kind between the men’s and women’s team at the Division I level. Elon scored 41 points at the league championships to hold off challenges from Delaware (62) and William & Mary (68). Jermyn also guided the maroon and gold to a ninth-place finish at the NCAA Southeast Regional Championships, its highest since 2015.

The CAA also announced the full all-league team on Thursday. The women’s side was comprised of the top-14 finishers at the CAA Championships with Kemei, Melissa Anastasakis, Ahm and Hannah Preeo receiving recognition for the Phoenix. It’s the first time that the Phoenix women has had four all-conference honorees since 2014.

On the men’s side, the top-12 finishers at the CAA Championships earned all-league honors. Elon’s Andrew Miller and Aidan Tierney represented the maroon and gold men on the All-CAA squad after helping the Phoenix to a third-place standing at the league championships.

2019 CAA Women’s Cross Country Awards

CAA Runner of the Year: Scolasticah Kemei, Elon

CAA Rookie of the Year: Maria Ahm, Elon

CAA Coach of the Year: Kevin Jermyn, Elon

All-CAA Team

Maria Ahm, Elon

Melissa Anastasakis, Elon

Abby Bolt, Delaware

Lauren Finikiotis, William & Mary

Olivia Janke, Towson

Mackenzie Jones, Delaware

Scolasticah Kemei, Elon

Charlotte Kowalk, William & Mary

Tess Masselink, Charleston

Olivia Paxton, William & Mary

Roxanne Ramirez, Delaware

Emma Rogers, William & Mary

Louiza Wise, Northeastern

Hannah Preeo, Elon

2019 CAA Men’s Cross Country Awards

CAA Runner of the Year: Alex Masai, Hofstra

CAA Rookie of the Year: Isa Suleiman, Hofstra

CAA Coach of the Year: Forest Braden, William & Mary

Men’s All-CAA Team

Cameron Dickson, Northeastern

Evan Goodall, William & Mary

Evan Jones, UNCW

Alexander Korczynski, Northeastern

Cooper Leslie, William & Mary

Patrick Lynch, William & Mary

Alex Masai, Hofstra

Andrew Miller, Elon

JP Trojan, William & Mary

Isa Suleiman, Hofstra

Aidan Tierney, Elon

Spencer Tsai, William & Mary