Game Report on Northern Guilford-Jamestown Middle School Boys Basketball:NG wins thriller, as Juergens jumper the difference

Northern Guilford wins 29-27 over Jamestown….

It was a defensive battle on both ends.

Great conference game, standouts on both teams, but 8th grader Michael Juergens nailed the jumper for the win with seconds on the clock.

Northern moves on to 3-0.

Next game Mendenhall at Northern Middle Monday at 5pm. You don’t want to miss this one!

Courtesy of Northern Guilford Middle School Basketball