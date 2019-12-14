Carolina Cobras Re-Sign DL Brandon Sutton

from D.J. Wagner with the Carolina Cobras

Greensboro, NC

The Carolina Cobras announce the re-signing of DL Brandon Sutton

Brandon Sutton (6’3” 340 Catawba College) a fan favorite returns for a second season with the Cobras. He played in three games for the Cobras last year before he was injured and placed on IR, but in those three games he posted five tackles, two tackles for loss, a half sack and a pass break up, so with him back firing on all cylinders for a full season is going to be very strong for the Cobra’s defensive line. Sutton has always been a beast on the line, at Catawba College in 39 games he had 156 tackles, 50.5 TFLs, 21.5 sacks, and even had an Interception, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries to go along with seven blocked FGs. He was a two-time All-SAC team member, All-Region team, five-time SAC Player of the Week and won a conference championship. He also played with Coach Res with the Triangle Torch and High Country Grizzlies.

Brandon is a NC native from Kinston. Head Coach Resignalo had this to say about Sutton “He is very loyal to his teammates, to his team, to the fans, everywhere he has been he has been a fan favorite. I am very excited to have him on the roster this year as last year his injury held him out most of the year, so his goal for this year is to make his comeback to show what he is really capable of.”

ABOUT THE CAROLINA COBRAS

The Carolina Cobras are members of the National Arena League (NAL). Founded in 2017, the Carolina Cobras are starting their third season in 2020 and were the 2018 National Arena League Champions. The Cobras play their home games at the Greensboro Coliseum. Cobra Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now call (336) 445-7232 or visit carcobras.com. Follow the Cobras on Facebook at facebook.com/carcobras, twitter.com/carcobras and instagram.com/carcobras.

ABOUT NATIONAL ARENA LEAGUE

The National Arena League was founded in 2016 and hosted its inaugural season in 2017 as the premier league in arena football. The National Arena League will kick off its fourth season in 2020. For more information regarding expansion opportunities or partnerships, contact Commissioner Chris Siegfried at chris@nationalarenaleague.com . For more information about the NAL visit www.nationalarenaleague.com, facebook.com/nationalarenaleauge, twitter.com/NALfootball, Instagram.com/nationalarenaleague.